Crane Company Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Teleconference

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crane Company (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its first quarter 2023 earnings release:

Earnings Release: May 10, 2023 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Company website at www.craneco.com.

May 10, 2023 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Company website at www.craneco.com. Teleconference: May 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Executive Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website.

May 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Executive Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website. Web Replay: Will be available on the Company’s website shortly after completion of the live call.

About Crane Company

Crane Company is a manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and space, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, pharmaceutical, and general industrial end markets. The Company is comprised of two strategic growth platforms, Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies, as well as the Engineered Materials segment. Crane has approximately 7,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

Contacts

Jason D. Feldman



Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations



203-363-7329



www.craneco.com