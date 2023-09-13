Crackle Connex Works With Amazon Publisher Direct to Provide New Advertising Capabilities on Its Content and Apps

Crackle Connex has implemented a streamlined integration path between Amazon Publisher Direct and AWS Elemental MediaTailor, helping Amazon DSP advertisers access supply across more devices

COS COBB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crackle Connex, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s (NASDAQ: CSSE) advertising sales division, today announced that they are working to provide new advertising capabilities for its AVOD and FAST services.





Crackle Connex implemented a streamlined integration path between Elemental MediaTailor from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Publisher Direct, opening up supply to Amazon DSP advertisers across more devices. In addition, Redbox will launch a stand-alone app on Fire TV later this year, expanding the Crackle Connex premium AVOD inventory as well as be available through Amazon Publisher Direct.

Lastly, free streaming service Crackle, will become one of the first third-party publishers to support Amazon’s Interactive Video Ads, enabling Amazon DSP advertisers to activate these ads via Amazon Publisher Direct. Interactive Video Ads allow consumers to learn more about a product or add a product to their Amazon shopping cart using their voice or remote, turning a traditionally passive viewing experience into one that actively engages them. Interactive Video Ads will first become available on the Crackle app, followed by the Chicken Soup for the Soul and Redbox apps a short time later.

“Working with Amazon Publisher Direct gives us access to new capabilities and allows us to leverage its growing offerings to the video advertising community,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “There is so much interoperability that will continue to be uncovered as Crackle Connex provides world-class streaming programming and leverages enhanced video advertising support from Amazon Publisher Direct.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 29,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

