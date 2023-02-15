CPG Veteran Joins Coleman Natural Foods to Lead Marketing & Communications

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bacon—Coleman Natural Foods® today announced Patricia Wong Bridges as the new senior director of marketing and communications to lead the consumer marketing initiative and new product development for America’s pioneering brand of no antibiotics-ever, crate free, premium, all-natural meats. Bridges joins the company with more than 20 years of experience as a results-driven marketing leader within the consumer packaged goods industry. Most recently she helped innovate and expand the biscotti category at private equity owned Nonni’s premium cookies and snacks. She has also worked at category leading brands ConAgra and Newell (Sanford Brands). Bridges began her career at the agency level promoting snack categories such as Kraft, Old El Paso, Nestle Toll House and Hershey’s foodservice.





Bridges has experience in the meat category serving as associate brand manager of the Deli Foods Group at Conagra Foods. She was responsible for P&L management and ROI for Healthy Choice, Butterball and Eckrich pre-sliced meats and Hebrew National Deli Line in addition to working with Club and Grocery retailers to develop customer specific meat products. She has also developed several account specific marketing programs at retailers such as SuperTarget and Publix that led to increased sales and permanent product authorizations.

Bridges will coordinate all marketing and communications for Coleman Natural, including media outreach, marketing strategy and new product innovation. “We’re thrilled to welcome Patricia to our team to help us ‘feed families better’ with our variety of All Natural Products. Brand marketing and consumer promotions is a key strength of Patricia and we are excited for her to take her learnings and expertise to the premium meat space at Coleman Natural,” said Mel Coleman, Jr., 5th generation Coleman family member and Vice President, Coleman Natural Foods.

“I am excited to join the Coleman Natural family and look forward to contributing to their growing success. Products that are All Natural and “Free From” are on the rise as consumers become more conscientious of food labels. As a brand that has always carried these high standards, I look forward to putting Coleman Natural in the forefront of consumer’s minds,” said Bridges.

Bridges lives in the Chicago area with her husband and two children.

About Coleman Natural Foods

Coleman Natural Foods produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics or added hormones, ever, sourced from American farmers and served to American families across the country. As one of the largest crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneers high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875.

Coleman Natural products provide consumers with a great tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they serve it, consumers can have confidence they are feeding their family better. Learn more about Coleman Natural Foods at www.colemannatural.com

Contacts

Kerri McClimen (773) 746-7077



Kerri.mcclimen@perdue.com