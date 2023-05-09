COVERGIRL Launches NEW Lash Blast CLEANTOPIA Mascara Formulated with Clean & Vegan Ingredients for Extreme Lush Volume

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–COVERGIRL is thrilled to introduce the newest addition to the Last Blast family, with the brand’s first plant-powered mascara, Lash Blast CLEANTOPIA. Inspired by the power of plants, the clean and vegan mascara offers up to 302%* more extreme lush volume!

Formula infused with 100% Cellulose plant fibers, Aloe Leaf extract, Ceramide, and sustainably sourced Rainforest Maracuja Oil. Inspired by the structure and strength Cellulose fiber gives to plants, Cleantopia exaggerates every single lash for extreme lush volume. The smudge-proof, flake-proof, and clump free formula will nourish your lashes for up to 24-hours.

The gentle formula, made of 72% natural origin pigments, leaves lashes feeling conditioned, nourished, and cared for, and is easy to remove without lash fallout. Engineered for extreme lush volume, Lash Blast CLEANTOPIA is designed with an hourglass lush brush that will fit the eye shape and provide easy, painless application. Fit for all lash types and lengths, the soft bristles will catch even the smallest lashes to wrap, lift, and volumize each one from root to tip.

“We are so excited to bring a brand-new mascara to our portfolio of clean, vegan, CFI-certified makeup products! Lash Blast CLEANTOPIA is perfect for that big, bold Saturday night volume you’ve been searching for. The prestige-inspired packaging says it all, embossed with leaves to showcase the plant-based power of this product to take clean volume to the next level. We can’t wait for you to see the difference this mascara will have on your lashes!” – Mary Santangelo, Senior Vice President, COVERGIRL Global Marketing, at Coty.

Like all COVERGIRL products, COVERGIRL’s Lash Blast CLEANTOPIA is Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International, the gold standard cruelty free program for cosmetics, personal care and household product brands which are committed to removing animal testing from their supply chains. This product is great for all lash types.

Lash Blast CLEANTOPIA is available everywhere COVERGIRL is sold, in the makeup aisle.

*vs. bare lashes

ABOUT COVERGIRL

COVERGIRL, a beloved American brand, celebrates authenticity, diversity, and self-expression through beauty. Born in 1961, COVERGIRL offers accessible, affordable, and inclusive products for everyone. Through the years, COVERGIRL has partnered with inspirational, barrier-breaking, and diverse people as the faces of the brand. In 2018, COVERGIRL became the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty-Free International, which means all of our products are in compliance with Cruelty-Free International criteria, no matter where we are sold. Visit www.covergirl.com or find @COVERGIRL on social media for more information.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

