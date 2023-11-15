CourtAvenue Named the Direct Agency of Record for the United States Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CourtAvenue, the leading digital transformation agency, announced today its selection as the new Direct Agency of Record (AOR) for the United States Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO). This partnership marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between CourtAvenue and the RSO, reinforcing CourtAvenue’s dedication to enhancing mission readiness and leveraging its expertise in strategic marketing and communications.





The Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) plays a crucial role in the United States Air Force by rapidly identifying, applying, and scaling essential technology for operational and sustainment purposes. With CourtAvenue now serving as the Direct Agency of Record, they are able to provide strategic thinking and develop digital experience and transformative solutions for both the RSO and their internal Program Offices.

“CourtAvenue is a key strategic partner for the RSO, helping us define our Go-to-Market strategies and launches for our key initiatives, develop thoughtful and impactful courses of action against our specific problem and missions states, and designing, building, and deploying engaging experiences showing off what we do to the USAF and broader DoD key stakeholders,” said Allen McCormick, USAF RSO Chief Operations Officer. “Working with CourtAvenue to develop a focused enterprise-wide solution that unites everything we do for the maintainer and brings focus and clarity to our mission continues to allow the USAF RSO to drive innovation to support mission readiness.”

Over the past several years, CourtAvenue has been privileged to work closely with the RSO team, contributing its expertise to design powerful experiences that connect airmen to new ideas and technology, ultimately amplifying their impact.

“We are so incredibly proud of our work with the RSO to help them tell and share their amazing story of digital transformation in support of sustainment mission readiness,” said Ben Philyaw, Chief Growth Officer, CourtAvenue. “As a veteran and as an organization we’ve had the great honor of working with the RSO team for the past three years and look forward to expanding our strategic partnership and offerings.”

This announcement reaffirms CourtAvenue’s commitment to advancing the goals of the RSO and supporting the United States Air Force’s mission to maintain superior readiness and effectiveness.

CourtAvenue is a global agency composed of industry entrepreneurs and experts accelerating digital transformation for the world’s most ambitious companies. The agency works with clients to prioritize and actualize new avenues of digital and business growth by using data and insights to define growth verticals and modernizing business processes through emerging technologies. With its best-in-class commerce capabilities across owned and retail channels, the agency helps clients understand the customer needs they must address, the opportunities they have to differentiate, and the roadmap to bring it all to life. CourtAvenue drives clients closer to consumers by determining how to create human-centered interactions with the company, its services, and its products.

Established by the Secretary of the Air Force, the RSO increases mission readiness by rapidly identifying, applying, and scaling technology essential to the operation and sustainment of the United States Air Force. https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/RSO/

