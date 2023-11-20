Cosentino Selects Sprinklr to Create a Unified Social Media and Marketing Strategy

Global surfaces leader with 148 business units leverages Sprinklr’s AI-powered unified to create consistent, engaging experiences for customers on every channel

Cosentino is a global brand with 148 business units and 6,000 employees from 129 different nations. Delivering consistent, on-brand experiences across every channel at this scale is an immense challenge. Cosentino will utilize Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights, and Sprinklr Marketing to streamline content creation, distribution, and audience engagement across digital channels.

According to Damián Granados-Lorca Soto, Global VP of Marketing at Cosentino: “Our brand challenge is to go from being a leader in kitchen countertops to being a leader in the surfaces market in a broader way and with greater diversification of applications, and the unified platform of Sprinklr offers the tools we need to achieve this transformation. We are confident that this partnership will allow us to effectively communicate the versatility and quality of our brand, while building strong relationships with industry professionals.”

“As a valued new customer, Cosentino is signifying its commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of the market by investing in Sprinklr’s unified platform for managing and optimizing social media and digital marketing,” said Sprinklr Senior Vice President of European Sales, Michael Maas. “We look forward to helping Cosentino streamline its marketing processes, ensure consistency in brand messaging, gain deep insights into audience behavior, and effectively measure and adapt its strategies – with the end goal of reinforcing its position as a leading provider of sustainable surfaces for architecture and design.”

As a leading company creating unique environments and designs for residential and commercial spaces, Cosentino hopes to inspire people’s lives with meaningful design brands such as Silestone® or Dekton®. At the same time, as a corporate entity, it is a pioneer in promoting environmental and social responsibility, which supports its competitive advantage in the global surface market.

With Sprinklr, Cosentino looks to achieve its goal of reaching, engaging, and listening to the architecture and design community with the following capabilities:

Advanced social media listening and engagement: Sprinklr Social will help Cosentino monitor and understand conversations within the architecture and design community, enabling them to eliminate manual work while refining their messaging and product offerings based on real-time insights. AI-powered performance analytics: Sprinklr Insights will reduce reporting time, measure the impact of Cosentino’s brand messaging, and help the company make rapid data-driven adjustments to its strategy. Unified content management with global governance: Sprinklr Marketing will help Cosentino create and distribute engaging content with built-in auditability and AI-powered Smart Compliance, ensuring global governance.

“We are excited to partner with Sprinklr and leverage their AI-powered Unified-CXM platform to help us effectively communicate our brand’s versatility and quality to architects, designers, and consumers,” added Jaime Valverde Cohén, Global director of content, social media and retail marketing at Cosentino. “With Sprinklr, we can streamline content creation, gain valuable audience insights, and measure the impact of our brand’s messaging in real time. This partnership is an important step towards achieving our mission of inspiring and transforming spaces worldwide.”

