Cortney Stapleton Named Chief Executive Officer of The Bliss Group

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics–The Bliss Group announced today that Cortney Stapleton will become chief executive officer of the 48-year-old firm. In her new role, Stapleton will prepare the firm for a sustainable growth path led by new practice development and the integration of data science and analytics throughout the firm’s entire offering.





“Cortney is a leader who represents both the soul of the firm and its future,” said Bob Pearson, Chair of The Bliss Group and The Next Practices Group. “She is known for her tremendous focus on client excellence, which is driving our growth of current and future practices and our desire to innovate”.

Stapleton has played a key role in building the professional, business and financial services practices of the firm, in addition to the creation of a purpose-driven offering, Bliss Impact, and a technology firm, NextTech Communications.

“I am thankful to our team at Bliss and our clients, who make it possible for us to create value and build relationships that are long-lasting,” said Stapleton. “With 100 team members and growing, it is more important than ever for our focus to center on how to build meaningful careers, as well as practices”.

Prior to her career at Bliss, Cortney worked in the non-profit sector and for the state government of Vermont. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from NYU with a MS in International Relations and earned a BA in Political Science and Sociology from St. Michael’s College.

“Cortney is a leader with a strong desire to make a difference, whether it is a one on one with a member of Bliss or how she gives back to society after work,” said Michael Roth, managing partner, The Bliss Group and Chair, NPG Health. Stapleton is a founder of Exponent Women, an organization focused on bringing together senior women in the deal making industry for unique content and networking experiences. She has served on multiple boards including Social Current, Council on Accreditation and Red Light Children.

The Bliss Group is an insight-driven marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to target priority audiences with precision, empathy and purpose. We specialize in building value for clients in the healthcare, financial, technology, business and professional services sectors. Our approach is grounded in data and guided by deep industry experience. Powered by proprietary algorithms and innovative media models, we tell stories across mediums that inspire action and make an impact. For more information, please visit https://theblissgrp.com/

