CORSAIR Launches K70 CORE, The New Standard for Mainstream Gaming Keyboards

Featuring the new CORSAIR MLX Red mechanical switches

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the launch of a new keyboard that delivers premium play for every gamer: the K70 CORE. Debuting with CORSAIR MLX Red linear mechanical switches, the K70 CORE offers a refined playing and typing experience in a full-size profile. Whether you’re a casual player or an aspiring esports pro, your ambition starts with K70 CORE.









K70 CORE introduces CORSAIR MLX Red linear switches, an ultra-responsive mechanical switch that offers smooth, satisfying keypresses ideally suited for keyboard enthusiasts and gamers. Factory pre-lubrication ensures that each keystroke exhibits silky-smooth travel, and switches are tightly constructed to reduce stem wobble. Along with CORSAIR OPX optical and MGX magnetic switches, CORSAIR Reds round out the lineup of original CORSAIR mechanical switches that give discerning players a trio of fantastic options.

Surrounding the switches are two layers of premium sound dampening foam, eliminating annoying pings and clacks that take you out of the game. Instead, you’ll enjoy softened acoustics that make gaming sound as good as it feels.

The K70 CORE makes it easy to personalize your play. More than just a volume knob, the keyboard’s multi-function rotary dial can adjust RGB brightness, scroll through webpages, and zoom. Next to the dial is a programmable button for controlling media with ease. CORSAIR iCUE software unlocks the keyboard’s full power, granting you the ability to customize per-key RGB backlighting, program macros, remap keys, and more.

Beyond superior sound and feel, the K70 CORE delivers on high-caliber durability and design. CORSAIR Red switches reside in a robust aluminum top plate and topped by resilient double-shot keycaps. This bolstered construction provides you peace of mind to play freely, knowing your keyboard won’t quit.

With such tremendous performance at a tidy price, the K70 CORE line empowers gamers to ambitiously play, win, and have fun.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR K70 CORE gaming keyboard is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized online retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR K70 CORE gaming keyboard is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR K70 CORE gaming keyboard, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR K70 CORE gaming keyboard, please visit:



https://www.corsair.com/k70-core

For a complete list of all CORSAIR keyboards, please visit:



https://www.corsair.com/us/en/c/keyboards

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR K70 CORE can be found at the links below:

https://pr.cor.sr/K70_CORE

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

