CORSAIR & Intel 14th Gen Processors – A Great Match for Your Next Gen Build

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced its range-wide compatibility and readiness for Intel’s new 14th Generation Intel® Core™ processors. With a enormous range of tested and validated components such as DDR5 memory, all-in-one liquid CPU coolers, innovative and reliable power supplies, and blazing fast M.2 SSDs, you can be confident that CORSAIR components will pair exceptionally with the latest in Intel processors to help your PC reach its full potential.









The latest Core processors utilize Intel’s new Performance Hybrid Architecture, featuring more efficiency-cores for the best gaming experience—even while streaming and encoding video. Other features, such as Intel Thread Director to keep background tasks from slowing down games and Smart Cache for smoother gameplay and faster load times, make 14th Gen Core processors a great choice for PC gaming. But it’s not enough to just have the CPU; you need to complete your system with components that can keep up and tap into its full potential, and that’s where CORSAIR comes in.

The recent launch of CORSAIR DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 memory is well-timed to feature in your new 14th Gen Core system. DOMINATOR TITANIUM is available in a range of speeds of up to 8,000MT/s, in capacities up to 192GB. The patented DHX cooling technology, a hallmark of the DOMINATOR series, opens the door to huge overclocking potential as well. To go along with this industry-leading performance, DOMINATOR TITANIUM has an extremely customizable aesthetic, with fully replaceable top bars and 11 individually addressable RGB LEDs to give your build the personal touch you want.

As Intel continues to set new standards with its state-of-the-art CPUs, the recently launched CORSAIR iCUE LINK series shows our own commitment to excellence. The CORSAIR iCUE LINK LCD and RGB Series of AIOs are designed to work seamlessly with Intel’s latest processors, ensuring excellent cooling performance and full compatibility with the 14th Gen’s LGA 1700 socket. The iCUE LINK ecosystem, already a favorite among enthusiasts, simplifies your setup by offering an intuitive connection of components, all centralized by the iCUE LINK System Hub. Give your system a cool new look with the iCUE LINK LCD coolers with its sharp 2.1″ IPS LCD screen, or enjoy the ambiance of the iCUE LINK RGB Series and its mesmerizing 20 RGB LED pump cap. Together, Intel and CORSAIR remain at the forefront, ensuring your system’s unmatched performance.

CORSAIR power supplies combine innovation and engineering excellence to achieve class-leading efficiency and performance. As modern systems push the envelope, they require not just higher wattages, but also unwavering reliability and efficiency. CORSAIR, a trusted name in the industry, offers a diverse range of PSUs tailored for every need. From the RMx SHIFT Series, designed with side-positioned connections for effortless building, to the formidable 80 PLUS Titanium-certified AX1600i Digital ATX PSU, and the sleek SF Series for compact builds, our commitment mirrors Intel’s—to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible.

Intel’s 14th gen CPUs are pushing the boundaries of modern computing, demanding components that can match their performance. In response, the XC7 ELITE CPU Water Block, with its Hexa-flow cooling engine, ensures superior and evenly distributed cooling across all CPU cores. For those who appreciate a blend of aesthetics and functionality, the XC7 ELITE LCD variant offers the same exceptional performance, complemented by a sleek 2.1″ IPS LCD screen and unique USB Type-C connectivity. Together, Intel’s CPUs and these cooling solutions set the gold standard for high-performance computing.

Complement the power of your 14th Gen Core CPU with the blazing fast speed and performance of PCIe Gen5. The CORSAIR MP700 PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD reaches sequential read and write speeds of up to 10,000MB/sec, obliterating the load times that would otherwise slow you down. With an M.2 2280 form-factor that installs easily into the newest Intel motherboards and support for Microsoft DirectStorage for direct communication with your graphics card, the MP700 is ready for your cutting-edge PC.

If you plan to upgrade to the most powerful Intel Core CPU yet, make sure you support it with tried and tested CORSAIR components to get the most out of your system.

CORSAIR is also launching new renditions of its celebrated VENGEANCE i7500 and VENGEANCE i8200 gaming PCs, featuring the new Intel 14th Gen Core processors—up to the range-topping Core i9-14900K. These powerful processors are paired with Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4000-series graphics cards to effortlessly handle today’s most demanding games at 4K using uncompromising settings. With up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and dual 2TB SSDs, these machines are built to handle tomorrow’s blockbusters too.

Whether you’re building your next new PC yourself, or buying a pre-built system ready-to-go out of the box, CORSAIR hardware is the ideal pairing for Intel’s new 14th Generation Intel® Core™ processors.

