CORRECTING and REPLACING The Futurum Group Pioneers With Generative AI, Introduces World’s First ‘AI Analyst’ in B2B Space

The Futurum Group, the world’s fastest growing high-tech research-led demand generation firm, has announced their debut into Generative AI, named ‘Futurum.AI’.

“With the rapid onset of generative AI, information services like high tech industry research are going to change at an exponential rate,” according to The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman. “Futurum.AI is designed to enable our clients to have ready access to insights, research, intelligence, and demand generation capabilities with the responsiveness and easy, conversational access that AI can provide.”

Futurum.AI will include cutting-edge AI-powered interactive tools that leverage continuously trained generative AI transformer models and the data of tens of thousands of Futurum research reports, articles, digital and social media, podcasts, television appearances, market intelligence, and public custom content. Planned Futurum.AI services include Futurum.AI-Advisory, Futurum.AI-Analytics, and Futurum.AI-Demand.

The Futurum.AI Suite:

Futurum.AI-Advisory



Vendors and buyers will be able to instantly interact with Futurum’s Generative AI serving as a powerful analyst, offering viewpoints, sentiment, comparative and competitive takes, and more.

Futurum.AI-Analytics



The Futurum Group’s clients will be able to measure the impact of their research, analysis, and digital assets in real time.

Futurum.AI-Demand



Futurum.AI-Demand’s AI-led workflow and powerful market intelligence rapidly produces marketing collateral based on custom research or content, tailored to resonate with your target audience, and designed to drive measurable demand.

Adds Newman, “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in the tech industry. We are only beginning to see the tremendous value that AI can provide, and at The Futurum Group we seek to be on the forefront of applying generative AI while also being a leading voice on important topics like AI ethics, responsibility, policy, and governance.”

Futurum.AI’s waitlist for Beta invitations is accessible at https://futurumgroup.com/introducing-futurum-ai/ and will remain accessible through September 13, 2023. Qualifying users will be granted Beta access in Q4, 2023;

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is a global technology research, advisory, and media firm, comprising four strategic business units and a diverse set of holdings that focus on high-tech research, market intelligence, analysis, advisory, lab evaluation, media and lead gen services. The team at The Futurum Group works with more than 200 of the world’s leading technology companies analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, and delivering data and insights that empower clients to find their competitive edge in the digital economy.

