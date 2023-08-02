CORRECTING and REPLACING Sinclair Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to the holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023 (instead of The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to the holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2023).





SINCLAIR DECLARES $0.25 PER SHARE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to the holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

