CORRECTING and REPLACING More Than 30 Top Brands Announce Exclusive Offers For National Military Appreciation Month with SheerID

Aveda, J.Crew, and Whirlpool are among many brands celebrating active military and veterans with these amazing deals
PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the release dated April 26, 2023, the Vail Resorts bullet point has been updated.
The updated release reads:
MORE THAN 30 TOP BRANDS ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS FOR NATIONAL MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH WITH SHEERID
Aveda, J.Crew, and Whirlpool are among many brands celebrating active military and veterans with these amazing deals
SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, has partnered with more than 30 brands that have made exclusive discounts available to millions of active military service members and veterans to honor and thank them for their service during National Military Appreciation Month in May. SheerID is proud to partner with these organizations who recognize and reward the military community.
“Brands that create personalized offers to celebrate communities that their customers are proudly members of, like being part of the military, form strong relationships with these valuable communities of consumers,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Recognizing and rewarding individuals for their dedication and service, shows that brands care about the people who make the world a better place, which builds trust and helps them gain – and keep – loyal customers.”
Take Advantage of Exclusive Military Offers!
Members of the military community get access to unique deals from great brands and save money. The following brands have provided exclusive offers for active military and veterans in the areas of apparel, travel, lifestyle, news, and more, with the help of SheerID’s Identity Marketing platform, ensuring that rewards are instantly and securely provided to this eligible community. For those who are eligible, no account or membership signup is required.
Military Offers:
- American Standard Brands – Active and retired military can enjoy an average savings of 65% off list price on all kitchen and bath products from American Standard, GROHE, DXV and INAX.
- Ashley Furniture Industries – Veterans and Active Military receive 5% off when they shop online at Ashley.
- Aveda – Military personnel and veterans can enjoy 20% off high-performance, 100% vegan hair, skin and body care at Aveda.
- Birdies – Military Can Enjoy 20% Off Birdies Shoes.
- Crocs – For the month of May, military can enjoy 25% off their entire order on Crocs.com.
- DreamCloud – Active, veteran, and reservist U.S. military personnel, and their families can enjoy a 30% discount on all mattress purchases.
- Dunlop Sports Americas – Active military members and veterans can enjoy a discount of 15% off qualifying full-priced Srixon and Cleveland Golf products available through online stores.
- edX – Active military members and veterans can enjoy a 20% tuition discount from 28 leading universities on tech boot camps in high-growth, in-demand fields like coding, cybersecurity and digital marketing as a thank you for their service.
- Fox Nation – In honor of their sacrifice for our country, active military and veterans can enjoy a free year of Fox Nation.
- GAF – Active military members and veterans get a $250 rebate when installing a qualifying GAF roofing system and purchasing an enhanced warranty.
- Havaianas – Military heroes can enjoy 20% off their purchase at Havaianas.
- Holland America Line – Active and retired military personnel can enjoy $100 stateroom credits to be used on any of 500+ Holland America Line itineraries across the world.
- J.Crew – Military can get 15% off purchases at jcrew.com when they verify online.
- Leatherman – Veterans and active military service men and women can enjoy 30% off multi-tools as a thank you for their service.
- L.L. Bean – As a thank you for their service to our country, past and current military service members receive 10% off their purchases at L.L.Bean.
- Marshall Headphones – Active or former members of the military can now receive 15% off Marshall speakers and headphones.
- Maxi-Cosi – Military can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase including sale items at Maxi-Cosi.
- Michaels – Military can enjoy 15% off their entire purchase including sale items at Michaels.
- NectarSleep – Active, veteran, and reservist U.S. military personnel, and their families can enjoy a 40% discount on all mattress purchases from NectarSleep.
- Princess Cruises – Active, retired, and disabled military personnel can receive up to $250 of free onboard spending money on any cruise, any time of the year.
- Purple – Military members looking to upgrade to better, deeper sleep can get 10% off all Purple products, including sale items from Purple.com.
- Quiksilver – As a thank you for their service, military members can receive 15% off.
- Red Kap – As a thank you for their service, active, veteran, retired, and reservist U.S. military personnel can enjoy a 20% discount on all workwear.
- Safety 1st – Military can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase including sale items at Safety 1st.
- Sleep Number – As a thank you for their service, military members can receive an exclusive 20% off select Sleep Number 360® and next generation smart beds, integrated and adjustable bases, and select bedding. Visit sleepnumber.com/heroes to learn more and get your code.
- Thule, Inc. – Military can enjoy 30% off their entire purchase at Thule.
- Too Faced – Military members can enjoy 20% off their entire purchase at TooFaced.com.
- USA Today – Military service members receive a USA Today Digital All Access subscription for $1 for 3 months.
- Vail Resorts – Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass which provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, and Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis – for $159 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $519.
- VIVAIA – As a thank you for their work and service, military members can enjoy an exclusive 25% off discount for the month of May.
- Whirlpool – Military members receive 15% off on all major appliances site wide.
- Whirlpool – Maytag – Military members receive 15% off on all major appliances site wide.
- Whirlpool – Kitchenaid – Military members receive 15% off on all major appliances site wide.
- Willow Innovations – Military members can enjoy 20% off the Willow 3.0 Wearable Breast Pump. Willow 3.0 offers 360 mobility, is hands-free, cord-free, leak-free, and sterile— so you can pump while you’re making the world a better place.
Make sure to check out all the exclusive SheerID Military Deals here.Military members looking to upgrade to better, deeper sleep receive 10% off all Purple products, including sale items from Purple.com
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies more than 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.
Contacts
Karen Riley Sawyer
SheerID
karenrileysawyer@sheerid.com
+1.541.221.1472