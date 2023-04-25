CORRECTING and REPLACING Amplitude to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast on May 9, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First paragraph, second sentence of release dated April 18, 2023, should read: Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023 (instead of…fourth quarter and full year 2022).

The updated release reads:

AMPLITUDE TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS WEBCAST ON MAY 9, 2023

Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amplitude



Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 2,000 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Spring Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

