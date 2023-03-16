CORRECTING and REPLACING Act! Names Bruce Reading as Chief Executive Officer

Serial entrepreneur brings years of tech industry experience to Act!’s leadership team

ACT! NAMES BRUCE READING AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the appointment of Bruce Reading as its chief executive officer (CEO). He brings many years of experience leading innovative technology companies and guiding executive teams to achieve their full potential professionally and personally.

Previously, Reading was the CEO of Perceptive Automata – a provider of human behavior prediction software for machines – where he led the team to enable ‘theory of mind’ in robotic environments. Prior to that, he was CEO & Chairman of Pica9, a marketing software firm, and President & CEO of Volt Active Data, a data platform designed to support telco applications in the age of 5G.

A native Canadian, Reading has spent his career creating value around emerging technologies and helping companies realize their potential. He is an active seed investor and mentor to early-stage companies and founders. His unique blend of strategic perspective and disciplined tactical execution is suited to environments where uncertainty is the rule rather than the exception.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Act!. I have long admired this software pioneer and its diverse network of global partners. I was an avid user earlier in my sales career and I’m a big believer in the importance of CRM for any business with customers,” said Reading. “Because of that experience, I feel especially invested in bringing the power of Act! to more people around the world. I’m thrilled to engage with our team, meet our partners and learn from our customers.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Bruce join the Act! team. We believe his experience in marketing automation, SaaS and scaling businesses will directly benefit our customers and partners”, added Roger Freeman, Act! board member and SFW Capital co-founder and partner. “I also want to thank outgoing CEO Steve Oriola for his years of service to our employees, partners and customers. His contributions were many and meaningful, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

About Act!

Act! is a leading provider of comprehensive CRM and marketing automation solutions that connect businesses with their customers. The company’s offerings provide unrivaled value with more marketing capabilities than other similarly priced CRMs. With Act!, professionals build relationships, not just transactions. The company’s all-in-one solution supports small and medium-sized professional businesses at any stage.

Act! is a 2022 Comparably Best Company in Phoenix, Best Company for Work-Life Balance and Best Company for Perks & Benefits. For more information, visit www.act.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

