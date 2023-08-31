Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSR–Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.









ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cintas St. Paul Rental Location Certified as VPP Star Site Issuer: Cintas Corporation

BERKELEY, Calif. — Pivot Bio Names Chris Abbott CEO; Announces FY2023 Results and Expansion of U.S. Operations Issuer: Pivot Bio, Inc.

ATLANTA — Global Payments Releases 2023 Global Responsibility Report Issuer: Global Payments Inc.

NEW YORK — BuildESG Adds Free Version of BuildRI Software, Accelerating the Path Toward a Single Source of Trust for Responsible Investment Integration in the Alternative Investment Sector Issuer: BuildESG

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announce Multi-Year Partnership and $2.2 Million Donation as Kids Return to School Issuer: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

PIKETON, Ohio — Oklo and Centrus Energy Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Fuel, Components, and Power Procurement to Support the Deployment of Advanced Fission Technologies in Southern Ohio Issuer: Oklo Inc.

CINCINNATI — Cintas Adds Forbes Best Employers for Women to List of Honors Issuer: Cintas Corporation

TUCKER, Ga. — GMS Publishes 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: GMS Inc.

NEW YORK — Voya Financial releases 2022 Impact Report: “Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life” Issuer: Voya Financial, Inc.

WILDLIGHT, Fla. — Rayonier Releases 2022 Sustainability Report and Carbon Report Issuer: Rayonier Inc.

NEW YORK — BuildESG Unveils Enhanced BuildRI Platform, Enabling Lenders to Seamlessly Assess Private Equity Sponsors’ Responsible Investing and ESG Integration Levels Issuer: BuildESG

JACKSON, Miss. — Molpus Woodlands Group Showcases Commitment to Sustainability With Release of Second Annual Sustainability Report Issuer: Molpus Woodlands Group

ATLANTA — Harlem Globetrotters Unveil Their Corporate-Social-Responsibility Platform With Its ‘Goodwill Ambassador Initiative’ Supporting Education, Health & Wellness, and Community Empowerment Issuer: Harlem Globetrotters

PITTSBURGH — Liberty Tire Recycling Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Liberty Tire Recycling

TAICHUNG, Taiwan — Genius Plastic Washing Recycling Line with Squeeze Dryer Launches for Latin America, Ensures Below 3% Moisture Post Drying Issuer: Genius Machinery

DENVER — Western Union Highlights Continuing ESG Progress in 2022 Report Issuer: The Western Union Company

MADISON, Wis. — Baker Tilly Sparks Innovation Momentum with Cutting-Edge Lab and Empowering Development Program Issuer: Baker Tilly US, LLP

DULUTH, Ga. — AGCO Agriculture Foundation to Donate $100,000 to UK-based Charity, The Country Trust Issuer: AGCO

ADA, Mich. — Amway’s People-Powered Values, Community & Charitable Investments Charted in New U.S. Impact Report Issuer: Amway

CINCINNATI — Cintas Named to FTSE4Good Index Series Again Issuer: Cintas Corporation

SAN ANTONIO — Water Energy Services Works with J.B. Hunt to Drive Sustainable Solutions in the Energy Sector Issuer: Water Energy Services

CINCINNATI — Honda’s Recycled Cintas Uniforms Hit the Road in New Vehicles Issuer: Cintas Corporation

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Vision RNG and Meridian Waste Announce Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Project First in Missouri Issuer: Vision RNG

HOUSTON — Cheniere Highlights the Power of Connection in 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Cheniere Energy, Inc.

IRVING, Texas — Vizient’s Annual CSR Report Highlights Progress in Improving Health Equity and Sustainability in Healthcare Sector Issuer: Vizient, Inc.

HOUSTON — SCS Technologies Becomes 53rd Corporation to Join 1t.org US Community; Commits to Plant 1 Million Trees by 2030 Issuer: SCS Technologies

HOUSTON — SCS Technologies Partners With Reforestation Non-Profit One Tree Planted; Commits to Donate One Million Trees by 2030 Issuer: SCS Technologies

DULUTH, Ga. — AGCO Agriculture Foundation to Donate BRL 240,000 to Amigos do Bem institution Issuer: AGCO Agriculture Foundation

MONTERREY, Mexico & ZURICH — Cemex and Synhelion make further progress toward the world’s first fully solar-powered cement plant Issuer: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.

CHICAGO — Littelfuse Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Littelfuse, Inc.

NEW YORK — BuildESG Launches BuildRI, the Responsible Investment and ESG Insights Platform for Limited Partners Issuer: BuildESG

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — GE Appliances Launches Community Heroes Program Issuer: GE Appliances

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Research from AMGTA Demonstrates Sustainable Benefits of Binder Jet 3D Printing Issuer: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — PUMA Concludes Season One of Industry-first Sustainability Report Podcast Series Issuer: PUMA

NEW YORK — Voya Financial expands financial resiliency efforts with new mental health initiative Issuer: Voya Financial, Inc.

BARCELONA, Spain — Ferrer Allocates, on Average, More Than 40% of its Profits to Social and Environmental Projects for the Third Consecutive Year Issuer: Ferrer

KENNESAW, Ga. — Yamaha Lends Support to Drawdown Georgia Issuer: Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Equitrans Midstream Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report Issuer: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

CINCINNATI — Cintas Again Recognized Among “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” Issuer: Cintas Corporation

