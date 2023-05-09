Corporate Ink Named 2023 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine

B2B tech PR and marketing agency ranks among Inc.’s highest scoring businesses; lands its third straight workplace award this year

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IncBestWorkplaces—Corporate Ink, a B2B tech PR agency that specializes in building brand value, awareness, and credibility, has been named a 2023 Best Workplace by Inc. The recognition is the third straight workplace award for Corporate Ink this year. The agency was also recognized as a Best Place to Work by Boston Business Journal and Top Place to Work by Ragan PR.

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

The proof is in the numbers: Corporate Ink retained 100% of its employees throughout the Great Resignation while growing its team and business in several key markets.

“Our people are at the center of everything,” said Greg Hakim, Corporate Ink’s President. “We’ve achieved great things for our agency and clients because we empower and invest in our people. These three workplace recognitions are a testament to our entire team’s commitment to creating and nurturing an environment that energizes and inspires.”

Inc.’s list is a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture. Each company took part in a benefits audit and employee survey that covered management effectiveness, perks, employee growth, and company culture.

Factors that contributed to Corporate Ink’s best workplace recognition include its four-day workweek program, individual growth roadmaps, Summer Fridays, creative immersion and mental health days, and regular solicitation of staff feedback.

