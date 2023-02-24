CoreLogic Boosts its Proptech Powers with Acquisition of Digital Real Estate Marketing Firm Plezzel

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition–Leading independent property data and analytics powerhouse CoreLogic International has completed its acquisition of Victorian-based proptech firm Plezzel, helping to expand its real estate industry technology solutions.

Plezzel currently provides customizable digital advertising and marketing support and an inquiry response platform to thousands of real estate agents in Australia.

CoreLogic International Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Claes said growth through acquisitions such as Plezzel provided CoreLogic’s real estate clients with an ever-increasing suite of powerful proptech tools.

“Plezzel’s tech-driven platform offers agents autonomy and full control of their branding, marketing and communications,” she said.

“By adding Plezzel’s innovations to CoreLogic’s own suite of real estate software solutions we elevate the customer experience between agents and consumers, help them source leads and recognize market opportunities.”

Ms. Claes said CoreLogic’s investment in sophisticated technology improved real estate efficiencies, revenue opportunities and complemented the company’s market leading data and insights capabilities.

“Real estate agents are consistently looking for ways to work smarter, delight their clients and elevate their own market presence. We listened to their needs and understand their unique industry requirements, and that led us to Plezzel. The platform provides customised communication and digital marketing products that allow our real estate partners to stand out as market experts, convert more listings and leverage their success.”

Geelong-based husband and wife proptech entrepreneurs Greg and Cecille McCutcheon founded Plezzel in 2011, providing digital automation and lead generation tech tools that support thousands of real estate directors, agents and property marketing teams across Australia.

Plezzel’s team and clients will benefit from access to CoreLogic’s extensive property data universe across Australia and New Zealand, delivering a unique suite of property and market insights for consumers, and property level triggers and events, to continually expand on its network and platform features.

Mrs. McCutcheon said the CoreLogic acquisition will allow Plezzel to accelerate its industry reach and allow the team to access valuable digital resources to further develop the platform’s capabilities.

“With CoreLogic’s support we’re looking forward to developing our innovative products further and working on an even larger scale to service real estate agents nationally and internationally,” Mrs. McCutcheon said.

CoreLogic’s global backing and its reputation for setting industry best practice within the local market was also a major attraction, Mr. McCutcheon added.

“We’ve spent more than a decade working alongside real estate agents to build a platform that has the power to generate more listings and appraisals while also allowing them to sell property more effectively. The entire Plezzel team is excited about what this new phase means for the growth and expansion of what we’ve all worked so hard to build.”

CoreLogic’s products are underpinned by its unrivalled depth and breadth of property data, combining information derived from public, contributory and proprietary sources, which span more than 40 years of collection and covers almost 100% of the Australian and New Zealand residential property markets.

For more information about CoreLogic and Plezzel visit corelogic.com.au and plezzel.com.au.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic Asia Pacific (CoreLogic) is a leading, independent provider of property data and analytics. We help people build better lives by providing rich, up-to-the-minute property insights that inform the very best property decisions. With an extensive breadth and depth of knowledge gathered over the last 30 years, we provide services across a wide range of industries, including Banking & Finance, Real Estate, Government, Insurance and Construction. Our diverse, innovative solutions help our clients identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. We also operate consumer-facing portals – onthehouse.com.au, properytvalue.com.au and propertyvalue.co.nz – providing important insights for people looking to buy or sell their home or investment property. We are a wholly owned subsidiary of CoreLogic, Inc – one of the largest data and analytics companies in the world with offices in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and United Kingdom. For more information visit corelogic.com.au.

About Plezzel

Founded in 2011 by Greg and Cecille McCutcheon, Plezzel is an industry-leading Geelong-based software development company that specialises in proptech solutions for real estate agents. Plezzel currently works with thousands of agents across Australia, providing automation and digital marketing solutions to help agents grow, build their brand, and drive listings growth. For more information visit plezzel.com.au.

