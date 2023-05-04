Corbin Advisors Announces New Leadership Appointments Adding Depth and Specialization for Continued Growth

Dylan Yaworski Promoted to Vice President, Strategy & Enterprise Development; Preston Gelman Appointed Vice President and Head of Perception Study Practice; Matthew D’Alto Appointed Vice President and Head of Research

Dylan Yaworski has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President, Strategy & Enterprise Development , where he will support corporate strategy development and execution with a focus on client experience, service and solution innovation, and market share growth. As a senior leader, he will continue to advise boards of directors, executives, and IR leaders on value creation strategies and best practice. Prior to his appointment, Yaworski, an eight-year veteran with Corbin, was Director, Insights Group, leading the firm’s Perception Study Practice and Research Center of Excellence. Under his leadership, the Insights Group delivered double-digit annual growth, advanced Corbin’s thought leadership impact globally, and firmly established its Perception Study Practice as the industry gold standard.

“After a rigorous and thoughtful search process, I’m thrilled to welcome Preston and Matt to the Corbin family and senior leadership team, and equally excited for Dylan on his well-deserved promotion. These important leadership appointments reflect our continued growth, commitment to lead our industry, and passion for enabling client outperformance through the deployment of our proven value realization model,” said Rebecca Corbin, Founder and CEO. “Dylan has been a distinguished leader who has played an instrumental role in supporting our exceptional growth and, in his new position, will use his vast company knowledge and experience to ensure our business strategies continue to increase the value we deliver for clients. Preston and Matt each bring deep capital markets experience and a research-based approach to our growing team of nearly 70 associates. They will be integral in providing transformational insight, impactful execution, purposeful candor, and trust to the value-added and fulfilling work we do in collaboration with our cherished clients.”

Yaworski, Gelman, and D’Alto will serve on Corbin’s Senior Leadership Team, responsible for driving enterprise-wide growth, efficiency, and cultural initiatives.

