Conversica Recognized in Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation Awards

Conversica Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Conversica, Inc. announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Manufacturing, Auto & Energy ISV showcasing its solution to nurture and warm up leads created for Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon.





Leica Geosystems adopted a Conversica Revenue Digital Assistant™ (RDA) for Marketing to cultivate early interest with new leads and follow up with older prospects, as well as untapped prospects that had gone dormant. The company integrated it with Salesforce CRM to better leverage the rich insights for the personalization of revenue-influencing conversations.

Comments on the News

“Our leading role in Generative AI positions us to provide groundbreaking innovations tailored to the unique requirements of our clients,” said Conversica CEO Jim Kaskade. “The transformative solution we developed for Leica Geosystems seamlessly integrated with the Salesforce ecosystem to revolutionize their operations.”

“Plugging our Conversica Revenue Digital Assistant into Salesforce opened a whole new world of possibilities for automated conversation triggers, segmentation and message tailoring,” said Kerry Trivers, VP of Marketing, Hexagon. “Just as important is that the RDA can feed the insights from the conversation back into our CRM for our Sales reps to leverage. It changes the game in terms of scalability.”

“The Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation awards recognize partners such as Conversica that are helping their customers drive productivity and growth with AI, data, and CRM,“ said Steve Corfield, Executive Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels and Emerging Technologies, Salesforce. “Salesforce partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption across the Salesforce ecosystem, paving the way for better customer experiences.”

The Salesforce economy is driven by partners, such as Conversica, that continue to innovate and drive customer growth. A study by IDC found that the Salesforce ecosystem is projected to produce 9.3 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026 and for every $1 Salesforce makes the ecosystem grows by $6.19. According to the study, Salesforce has found that more than 90% of its customers use partner apps and experts. The Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand thanks to partners driving innovations in AI, data and CRM.

The eleventh annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers and ISV partners. For a full list of this year’s Partner Innovation Award winners, please see here.

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Conversica

Conversica’s AI-powered Digital Assistants supercharge revenue teams for growth. They enable Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success teams to acquire untapped revenue through perfectly structured conversations. With billions of human interactions spanning more than a decade, Conversica’s AI Assistants have learned to influence and persuade customers and prospects throughout the customer journey lifecycle. Unlike chatbots, they are powerfully human and can hold meaningful conversations at every touchpoint. They fuel the conversations that create brand loyalty and maximize every revenue opportunity, even the ones you don’t see. They know how to say just the right thing at just the right time to help grow revenue, improve customer experience, reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and build brand awareness. Conversica’s Conversation Automation platform is used by leaders nationwide to get the conversation going and build the workforce of the future, today.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Meriane Morselli



MSR Communications, on Behalf of Conversica



(415) 989-9000



conversica@msrcommunications.com