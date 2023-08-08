Contentsquare Honored in 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 List

Digital Experience Analytics leader ranks #66 amongst top companies leading the way in cloud technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contentsquare, a leading Digital Experience Analytics provider, announced that it was named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.





Contentsquare ranked #66 in the global ranking, which was based on an evaluation process ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). This is Forbes’ 8th annual Cloud 100 list, with rankings determined by a judging panel made up of leading public cloud company CEOs.

“This year’s Cloud 100 list is one of the most dynamic in history. While the industry faced macro headwinds, the 2023 Cloud 100 winners displayed the innovation and resilience of the cloud economy and the combination of growth and efficiency that prove the power of the cloud business model. 95% of the honorees are forecasted to reach Centaur status — $100 million of annual recurring revenue — by the end of the year,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “It is further exciting to see so many honorees at the forefront of the AI revolution, which we believe will continue to transform the cloud and propel the next wave of growth for many of this year’s winners.”

“The past year our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades,” said Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best and we’ve never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future.”

Gaining momentum and making headlines in the areas of product innovation and customer satisfaction, Contentsquare has delivered tremendous value to its customers across verticals. With an NPS score of 49.5 (Retently’s 2021 NPS benchmarks puts the average Saas score at 40), Contentsquare has been helping the world’s leading brands win with Customer Experience (CX) in an increasingly competitive landscape and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

“We’re extremely honored to be included in Forbes’ listing of the world’s most important cloud companies, and to share this honor with some of the brightest and most innovative companies on the planet,” said Jonathan Cherki, CEO & Founder of Contentsquare. “This recognition is a testament to the potential and growth of our industry, but especially to the hard work and creativity of our team, the CSquad, whose dedication to our customers continues to inspire me every day.”

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector,” said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s companies had to react rapidly to AI’s sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks.”

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 print issue of Forbes magazine. So far this year, Contentsquare has been named third best in a LinkedIn’s Top Companies France list, recognized as a leader in 11 Categories in G2 Summer 2023 Best Software Awards, and honored as Microsoft’s 2023 French Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year.

