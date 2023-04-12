Consumer Attorney Marketing Group Introduces CAMG Verify: The Solution for Law Firms to Easily Confirm Client Identities and Mitigate Fraud

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumer Attorney Marketing Group (CAMG), a full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agency serving lawyers and law firms, today announced the introduction of CAMG Verify, a new identification verification service designed specifically for law firms. CAMG Verify helps law firms verify the identities of new clients more efficiently and accurately, reducing the risk of fraud and improving overall client security.

As identity theft and fraud continue to rise globally, law firms face increasing pressure to ensure that they are onboarding new clients securely and verifying their identities accurately. CAMG Verify uses cutting-edge technology – including computer vision, artificial intelligence, and biometrics – to confirm the identity of new clients using government-issued identification documents.

According to CAMG CEO Steve Nober, the need for identity verification is more critical than ever. “Identity theft is a growing problem, particularly in mass torts. By introducing CAMG Verify, we’re providing law firms with an easy-to-use turnkey solution that ensures the identities of their clients are verified and protected.”

In today’s digital world, it is important for law firms to have robust identity verification procedures in place to protect it from financial loss and damage to its reputation and credibility. Failing to verify a client’s identity can expose a law firm to a range of risks, including fraud, money laundering, breach of professional standards, and data breaches.

CAMG Verify is compliant with HIPAA and the Department of Commerce Digital Identity Guidelines (NIST 800-63-3), ensuring the highest level of data security and accuracy. The platform is user-friendly and does not require any setup fees, contracts, or minimums, making it accessible to law firms of all sizes.

Law firms can access CAMG Verify through a self-service portal, which allows them to verify the identities of their clients quickly and easily. The platform delivers results almost instantly, which means law firms can start working with their clients right away, without any delays or interruptions.

CAMG Verify is a game-changer for law firms looking to streamline their identification verification process and mitigate the risk of fraud. By using CAMG Verify, law firms can focus on what they do best – providing legal services to their clients – without worrying about identity theft or fraudulent activities.

For more information or to request a demo of CAMG Verify, visit https://www.camginc.com/verify/ or call 800-600-2264.

About Consumer Attorney Marketing Group

Consumer Attorney Marketing Group (CAMG) is a leading, full-service marketing agency dedicated to providing legal professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed. CAMG offers a range of customized marketing solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of its clients, including website design and development; search engine optimization (SEO); advertising (television, radio, infomercials, digital, out-of-home and print); social media marketing; content marketing; video production; public relations; call center and intake operations; contract services; medical record review and retrieval; and data publishing.

Contacts

Scott Sheff



Consumer Attorney Public Relations



P: 310-467-4772



E: scotts@camginc.com