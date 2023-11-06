Constellation Digital Partners Chooses William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fintech—William Mills Agency, the nation’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in financial technology, has been selected by cloud-native digital banking services provider Constellation Digital Partners for public relations services. The North Carolina-based company offers an open development, cloud-based digital financial services platform for credit unions and community financial institutions.





William Mills Agency will drive a public relations strategy to increase awareness of Constellation as a leading industry authority, helping community financial institutions to develop their own digital services uniquely designed for their members. The platform allows community financial institutions to customize digital financial services to meet the demands of their members and customers and go to market on a timeline that best suits their needs. Additionally, Constellation’s integrated digital banking ecosystem offers its fintech partners the opportunity to reach more community financial institutions with their technologies.

“Working with our experienced William Mills Agency team is a huge asset as we collaborate on public relations strategies to promote Constellation’s solutions,” said Kris Kovacs, founder and CEO, Constellation Digital Partners. “This relationship will help us reach our company benchmarks while we continue to deliver flexible, configurable digital financial solutions to meet our client’s needs to deliver the best services for their members and customers.”

“It is a privilege to be selected by Constellation as their media relations representative and business partner,” said William Mills, CEO, William Mills Agency. “Constellation’s open development platform brings Fintech innovation to community financial institutions for even better digital experiences while building stronger relationships with members. Their work is vital in this competitive, rapidly evolving market.”

About Constellation Digital Partners

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions that enable credit unions to deliver a unique and customized digital banking experience to their members. Constellation’s patented, open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their individual digital strategy. For more information, visit www.constellation.coop.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

