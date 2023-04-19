Consolidated Communications Celebrates Employees for Commitment to Volunteer Service

Employees at Consolidated volunteered 6,600 hours in 2022; Company recognizes efforts during National Volunteer Week





MATTOON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NationalVolunteerWeek–Consolidated Communications (Nasdaq: CNSL) is celebrating and thanking its employees for volunteering in the communities where they live and work, during National Volunteer Week (April 16-22).

“Whether on the job or in their local communities, our employees truly make a difference and are committed to helping others,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications for Consolidated. “We are proud to support our employees in their efforts to give back and volunteer with local organizations that make a difference in the lives of the people they serve. We thank all our employee volunteers for their commitment to service in their communities.”

In 2022, Consolidated employees volunteered more than 6,600 hours with nearly 200 organizations across the company’s 20-plus state service area. Since 2019, Consolidated employees have reported more than 33,000 hours of volunteer service. This commitment to volunteer service from employees can be seen in local communities across the country, including through support of Consolidated’s most prominent community event, the Special Olympics Family Festival.

Since 1984, thousands of Consolidated employees, family members and community volunteers have welcomed hundreds of Special Olympics athletes to the grounds of Lake Land College in Mattoon, Ill. for the Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF). The annual event began with just a few hundred participants, but in recent years SOFF has grown to more than 600 Special Olympics athletes and more than 1,200 volunteers from Consolidated, Eastern Illinois University, Lake Land College and local organizations such as Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System and First Mid Bank & Trust who manage games, serve lunch or act as Friends-for-a-Day for Special Olympics athletes.

This year, the 40th SOFF will take place on September 16, bringing the full day of games and fun which Special Olympics International calls the ‘biggest event of its kind in the world.’ Bethany Kusterman, a CCI employee and the 2023 SOFF Chairperson, knows firsthand how impactful SOFF is for athletes.

“As a parent of a Special Olympics athlete who attended her first SOFF last year, I know how much this event means to our athletes,” Kusterman said. “To have a day that celebrates the athletes in a fun and relaxed environment is important and truly special to witness. SOFF would not be possible without the dedicated support of local companies, our students and our community volunteering for this rewarding event.”

To further support and recognize employee volunteers, Consolidated created the CCI Cares Program in 2022. Through CCI Cares, the company makes contributions of $250 to local non-profits for each employee who volunteers 25 or more hours. During the program’s first year, Consolidated contributed a combined total of $10,500 to 42 organizations.

“Volunteerism and company giving are deeply held values at Consolidated,” said Spaude. “The CCI Cares Program is our way of supporting those organizations that are important to our employees and their local communities.”

Overall, the company contributed more than $1.8 million in community support in 2022, in addition to expanding fiber broadband to more than 200 rural communities. To learn more about Consolidated Communications’ CCI Cares program, employee volunteerism and more community programs, visit https://www.consolidated.com/about-us/community-matters.

