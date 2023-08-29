Connie Loizos Appointed General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of TechCrunch

Yahoo additionally acquires Loizos’ StrictlyVC and incorporates into TechCrunch portfolio

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Yahoo announced that Connie Loizos, TechCrunch veteran and founder of StrictlyVC, has been appointed General Manager and Editor-in-Chief (EIC) of TechCrunch. Her appointment signals a new growth phase for the publication and underscores its continued commitment to startups and venture investing.





As Silicon Valley Editor of TechCrunch since 2015, Loizos has become a leading voice of venture capital and startup reporting. Loizos also founded the top venture capital industry newsletter, StrictlyVC, in 2013, and expanded the brand to encompass well-known events featuring conversations with tech leaders such as Sam Altman and Marc Andreessen. Prior to TechCrunch and StrictlyVC, Loizos covered technology at leading publications including Thomson Reuters, San Jose Mercury News, Dow Jones, Time Inc., and Crain Communications. She began her career in 1996 with the original Red Herring magazine during the dot-com boom.

Along with the appointment of Loizos, Yahoo will acquire and incorporate StrictlyVC into the TechCrunch portfolio. Known for its daily newsletter, as well as its intimate industry events, StrictlyVC will operate as a TechCrunch sub-brand, building on the publication’s emphasis on startups and venture investing, and introducing additional content and events opportunities for TechCrunch.

“Connie is a deeply respected voice in the startup and venture capital worlds, where so many begin their day reading StrictlyVC,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo. “She has also become a deeply respected reporter and editor at TechCrunch. Connie’s vision, network, and editorial expertise make her the perfect choice to lead the TechCrunch team into the future. We are also thrilled to officially welcome StrictlyVC into the TechCrunch family, where we expect it to thrive for years to come.”

“As the landscape for startups and investors rapidly expands, TechCrunch is going to be digging deeper than ever,” said Loizos. “Our readers want to know why, not just what. Merging StrictlyVC’s unique, insider perspective with TechCrunch means we’ll be drilling down even further into the founder stories that originally put TechCrunch on the map — and that have kept TechCrunch at the center of the conversation ever since. I’m honored to lead the sharpest editorial team in the business as we continue our mission to be the most trusted source of tech and start-up news and analysis.”

Loizos takes over from longtime Editor-in-Chief Matthew Panzarino, who will remain an advisor to Yahoo and TechCrunch.

To see more on Loizos’ vision for TechCrunch, visit TechCrunch.com.

About Yahoo:

Yahoo serves as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc.com.

Contacts

Allison Butler



allison.butler@yahooinc.com