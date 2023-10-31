Connectly Raises $7.85 Million Series A Investment to Accelerate AI-Powered Conversational Commerce

Investment round led by Volpe Capital marks company’s official entrance into U.S. market, expansion of AI platform for retail and e-commerce businesses

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connectly, the leader in conversational commerce, today announced its $7.85 million Series A investment led by Volpe Capital, with participation from RX Ventures and Saurabh Gupta, managing partner of DST Global. This brings the total amount the company has raised to $17.25 million. Founded by industry veterans from Facebook, Google, Uber, and NASA, and backed by Unusual Ventures, Connectly uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models to automate how businesses communicate with their customers and sell their products. Already, Connectly’s personalized AI-generated marketing campaigns have generated upwards of 30x returns for its customers.





In our digital-first world, retaining consumers’ attention and mindshare is becoming more difficult by the day. Businesses need a simple way to have impactful conversations with customers while more effectively creating personalized, one-on-one relationships. They must deliver the right message to the right person at the right time – and on the right platform.

Connectly provides a simple plug-and-play solution for businesses to create winning messaging campaigns and automate two-way conversations – to both leads and loyal customers – at scale and across any messaging platform.

“This investment marks a critical milestone in Connectly’s journey,” said Stefanos Loukakos, co-founder and CEO, Connectly. “Not only does it provide us the opportunity to expand our platform and continue developing state-of-the-art AI models, but it also marks our entrance into the U.S. market. What’s more, this funding round will aid our expansion onto new messaging platforms and further our position as a leader in conversational AI. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us.”

At the heart of Connectly’s platform is Sofia AI, an AI sales assistant that connects seamlessly with businesses’ backend platforms. Sofia AI can:

Tailor suggestions powered by AI, ensuring customers discover products they’ll love.

Engage and assist customers wherever they are – on Instagram, WhatsApp, SMS or webchat.

Leverage those insights to gain a deeper understanding of your customers.

“We believe in the transformative power of artificial intelligence to enhance customer interactions. Connectly’s innovative approach to AI-powered conversational commerce truly sets them apart in the market,” said Gabriel Marcassa, Partner, Volpe Capital. “The impact reaped by its customers across diverse industries is as substantial as the market opportunity that lies ahead. We are thrilled to support Connectly as they expand their presence in Latin America and enter into new markets.”

“Connectly is uniquely poised to become a transformative force in retail and e-commerce industries around the world,” said Analu Partel, head of New Business at Lojas Renner, the largest fashion retailer in Brazil. “RX Ventures intimately understands what modern brands need to succeed today as consumer shopping behaviors evolve. Winning brands will be those that can meet customers where they are – and today that is increasingly on messaging platforms. Using Connectly, brands can have personalized, automated conversations that will dramatically reshape the fundamentals of commerce.”

About Connectly

Founded in 2021, Connectly is the leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI). Using proprietary AI models, Connectly’s platform automates how businesses communicate with their customers and sell their products across any messaging platform. Connectly enables the entire customer journey – from sales and marketing to customer experience and support – to be conducted within the customer’s preferred messaging platform.

Top-performing companies use Connectly to skyrocket their businesses by promoting two-way customer conversations via messaging platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, SMS, and more. Founded by senior Silicon Valley tech experts Stefanos Loukakos and Yandong Liu, and backed by Unusual Ventures, Connectly helps retail and e-commerce business owners use messaging to drive revenue and customer engagement.

About RX Ventures

RX Ventures is part of the Lojas Renner S.A. fashion and lifestyle ecosystem and was launched in 2022 with a committed capital of BRL 155 million. The CVC’s objective is to invest in “early stage” startups looking at innovative solutions focused in these segments: fashion and lifestyle; e-commerce, marketplace, and retailtechs; relationship and content marketing (martech); fintech; logistics and supply chain.

The first startups to receive support from RX are Logstore, a logtech to boost digital commerce; Klavi, a fintech focused on Open Finance; and Radar, a North American retailtech that combines RFID technology and computer vision to improve processes in retail stores. To find out more, visit rxventures.com.br

