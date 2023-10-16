Connected TV FAST Platform Atmosphere Now Reaches More than 50 Percent of Adults in the United States

With more than 60,000 venues and 131.5 million unique viewers, Atmosphere offers a one-of-a-kind television video solution to target customers on a wide and hyper-localized scale

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosphere, the premier FAST platform tailored exclusively for businesses, is now reaching more than 131.5 million people, which equates to more than 50 percent of U.S. adults over the age of 18. This means that Atmosphere is now reaching more viewers than any competitive FAST platform, most of which are designed to be viewed in the home.





“While in-home connected TV capabilities are growing, many platforms still lack scale, as many viewer segments remain ‘ad nevers,’ who actively choose ad-free streaming options,” said Blake Sabatinelli, Chief Executive Officer at Atmosphere. “Atmosphere captures TV viewing outside of the living room across many key consumer audiences and establishes a new category that blends broad TV viewership, dynamic CTV targeting, DOOH reach, and precise geotargeting capabilities.”

With a footprint of more than 60,000 venues covering 210 Designated Marketing Areas (DMAs), Atmosphere has rejuvenated TV screens in public venues – a previously overlooked entertainment and marketing opportunity – by bringing more exciting and relevant content as well as a new layer of marketing optionality, with both scale and targeting.

“TV screens have always been a cornerstone for marketers, but in recent years, the fragmentation of viewers’ habits and the rise of streaming platforms have given viewers more control over content than ever before, while simultaneously increasing the degree of difficulty for advertisers to capture their attention,” said Ryan Spicer, Chief Revenue Officer at Atmosphere. “With consumer habits remaining fluid, Atmosphere delivers a new solution to solve that marketing challenge, and this expansive reach is the proof of its ability to scale.”

This audience data was compiled in August of 2023 and is measured as an average over a four-week period. Audience measurement is compiled by The People Platform, a Stagwell Marketing Cloud Company, which uses a unique algorithm for venues using a combination of mobile visitation, foot traffic, surveys, and third-party data.

Atmosphere’s audio-optional programming streams to televisions inside bars, restaurants, gyms, doctors’ offices, and other well known establishments. Atmosphere attributes its heavy growth to its strategic content partnerships by continuously adding new channels that further broaden Atmosphere’s audience and helps expand its footprint to new venues across the globe.

