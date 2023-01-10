Connect Media Acquires Multifamily Sales Listing Platform ApartmentBuildings.com

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connect Media, a multi-vertical news, events, creative services and educational company, acquired a majority ownership in ApartmentBuildings.com, a national multifamily listing service company. Financial details about the transaction were not disclosed. Scott Furman, founder of ApartmentBuildings.com, will join Connect Media’s team, serving as President of ApartmentBuildings.com.

“Taking a majority ownership in ApartmentBuildings.com changes the face of our commercial real estate division, Connect CRE,” said Daniel Ceniceros, CEO and founder of Los Angeles-based Connect Media. “The addition of an industry-leading multifamily sales listing platform diversifies our business model and provides us with high-impact data and analytics to better serve the industry. It’s an exciting move that will substantially expand Connect Media’s four divisions and the services we provide to the industry.”

Mr. Ceniceros emphasized that the focus of ApartmentBuildings.com is on delivering a robust listing platform that provides a ‘real time’ window into the availability of multifamily assets in a given market. The platform provides multifamily owners a dynamic and affordable digital tool to promote multifamily sales listings. Investors, brokers, REITs, private equity firms, developers, and family offices utilize the sales channel to efficiently find and purchase apartment properties across the United States. Since its introduction to the market in 2017, ApartmentBuildings.com has facilitated millions of searches and marketing assignments for multifamily properties in all 50 states.

Mr. Furman said, “Joining forces with Connect CRE allows the apartment listings platform to tap into Connect’s arsenal of tools including creative services to help market properties, numerous conferences where we can connect with investors, and its more than 250,000 news readers will drive increased awareness of ApartmentBuildings.com. This was an ideal marriage on our part and I’m looking forward to what this move will bring as we take ApartmentBuildings.com to new heights.”

Mr. Furman noted that the site is particularly engaging for investors, as it allows them to:

Search and make offers on multifamily listings across the country

Negotiate fair market values for properties

Access to portfolio details to make more informed investment decisions

Analyze trends within the industry and sector and predict future opportunities

Get notified as soon as properties meeting their requirements become available

Have “first pick” of pocket listings

Save multiple searches for easy and quick access

Communicate clearly and quickly with brokers/sellers

Close deals fast

Search for other multifamily assets and make competitive decisions accordingly

Monitor the multifamily market and establish trends around price, location, buildings, and other influential elements for listings

Mr. Furman concluded, “The multifamily sector requires a leading-edge listings platform to efficiently bring to market multifamily properties today. The industry’s adoption of ApartmentBuildings.com reflects the way sellers quickly find motivated investors for their property listings across the country. With the Connect CRE team behind us, we expect to accelerate growth because we have more marketing power, as well as the resources of a larger team to support us, which will work to expand our reach exponentially.”

About ApartmentBuildings.com

ApartmentBuildings.com provides subscribers with a dynamic and affordable tool to find and purchase multifamily properties across the United States. Featuring a fresh, intuitive user interface, and engaging search functionality, brokers, buyers, and sellers are easily able to find an ideal investment property or maximize exposure for an apartment property. The single focus on multifamily assets is the foundation of ApartmentBuildings.com’s success because it exposes agents’ listings to a nationwide audience and serves the needs of investors, REITs, and private equity firms.

About Connect Media

Connect Media is a multi-vertical news, events, educational and creative services company with offices in Los Angeles and New York and team members nationally and globally. Founded in 2014, Connect Media has been included on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America since 2019 and was included on The Financial Times’ 2022 ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Connect Media includes four divisions including Connect News, Connect Conferences, Connect Creative and Connect Classroom.

ApartmentBuildings.com is aligned closely with Connect News’ CRE division, which includes Connect CRE, a commercial real estate news service encompassing 11 daily newsletters, and 10 CRE product sector newsletters. It is also supported by the resources and services of other divisions including events specific to the multifamily sector hosted by Connect Conferences, continuing education courses offered by Connect Classroom and marketing and communications services delivered by the Connect Creative agency. For more information, visit Connect Media at www.connect.media and Connect CRE at www.connectcre.com.

