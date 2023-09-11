Comvest Partners Announces Hiring of Lee Landrum as Partner, Head of Investor Relations

Former Tennenbaum Capital Partners Managing Partner and Veteran Credit Investor Joins Comvest’s Leadership Team

Mr. Landrum will manage Comvest’s relationships with investors globally across the firm’s private equity, direct lending, and special opportunities investment strategies, and will serve as a voting member on the investment committees for Comvest’s direct lending and special opportunities funds. He is based in Comvest’s West Palm Beach office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lee to Comvest’s leadership team,” said Michael Falk, Comvest’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Lee is an outstanding leader with extensive alternative investment experience and a background that spans the capital structure. We look forward to Lee’s leadership as Comvest continues to expand its investment capabilities and solutions for a broad base of global investors.”

“Lee’s specific experience in the private credit markets, collaborative leadership style and proven track record with institutional investors are a perfect complement for Comvest at an exciting stage of our firm’s growth,” added Robert O’Sullivan, Managing Partner and co-founder of Comvest Credit Partners, Comvest’s direct lending investment platform.

Mr. Landrum brings approximately 30 years of experience working with middle-market companies from an early career in investment banking and more than two decades in alternative investments at some of the world’s preeminent global asset management firms. He joins Comvest from Tennenbaum Capital Partners’ successor organization (BlackRock), where he most recently was a Managing Director on the U.S. Private Credit Team of BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Before that, Mr. Landrum was a Managing Partner of Tennenbaum Capital Partners, where he also led the Global Investor Relations function. Previously, he held senior positions at The Carlyle Group and Babson Capital Management (now Barings). Mr. Landrum began his career at First Union (now Wells Fargo). He received an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University and a B.A. from the University of Georgia.

“I am excited to join Comvest’s talented team and advance the Firm’s commitment to providing differentiated investment solutions that help clients achieve their investment objectives,” said Mr. Landrum. “Comvest has supported the capital needs of North American middle-market companies for nearly 25 years, posting an impressive long-term track record of growth and performance through various market cycles. With its multi-strategy investment approach, depth of investment experience across a range of industries and multifaceted operating resources, I believe Comvest is well-positioned to leverage the many private equity and credit investment opportunities that lie ahead.”

Comvest is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $9.5 billion in assets, and has invested over $11.7 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

