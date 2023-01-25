Comvest Partners Announces Addition of John Mendell to Investor Relations Team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comvest Partners (“Comvest”), an operationally-focused middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce that John Mendell has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in its Investor Relations group.

Mr. Mendell will focus on the management of Comvest’s relationships with investors across the Firm’s private equity, direct lending, and special opportunities investment strategies. He is based in Comvest’s West Palm Beach office.

Mr. Mendell brings to Comvest more than 25 years of investment and capital raising experience. Most recently, he served as a senior distribution executive and member of the US Direct Lending team at Tennenbaum Capital Partners and its successor organization, BlackRock. Before that, he served in senior fundraising roles at Ares Management and TCW MetWest.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to Comvest,” said Robert O’Sullivan, Managing Partner and co-founder of Comvest Credit Partners, Comvest’s direct lending investment platform. “John brings significant knowledge and experience— including highly specialized direct lending expertise — from his long and accomplished investment management career. As a managing director, he will play a key leadership role driving communication and fundraising activities with Comvest’s investor base.”

Said Mr. Mendell: “I am excited to join Comvest, a premier private investment firm committed to addressing the financing needs of leading North American middle-market companies with bespoke, outcome-driven solutions across the capital structure. I look forward to contributing my wide-ranging experience to help further advance Comvest’s growth and impact.”

About Comvest Partners

Comvest is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $8.9 billion in assets, and has invested over $9.2 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

Contacts

Robert O’Sullivan, Managing Partner – r.osullivan@comvest.com

David Weiss, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations – d.weiss@comvest.com