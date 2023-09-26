ComplexCon 2023 Unveils New Experiences from Returning Title Sponsors eBay, Espolòn Tequila, and Toyota

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Complex announced eBay, Espolòn Tequila, and Toyota as the returning title sponsors for this year’s ComplexCon, the expertly-curated festival of the future bringing together the world’s most influential brands and artists for an immersive and unforgettable weekend of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more. The culture-defining festival will return to the Long Beach Convention Center for two back-to-back days on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19, 2023. Additional details on ComplexCon’s new and returning experiences will be announced soon.





ComplexCon 2023’s diverse offering of experiences and activations are made possible by the following major partnerships and sponsors:

eBay – Official ComplexCon Marketplace Sponsor

As the title sponsor of ComplexCon, eBay will return to the festival with an interactive experience highlighting the marketplace’s unparalleled selection of authentic fashion and collectible goods – including handbags, watches, sneakers, streetwear, and trading cards – backed by eBay Authenticity Guarantee. The experience will celebrate culture, shopping with confidence, and connecting people with the things they love.

Espolòn Tequila – Official ComplexCon Tequila Sponsor

On the heels of successful streetwear collaborations, Espolòn® Tequila will be popping up in Long Beach, CA at ComplexCon as the Official Tequila Sponsor. This year, Espolòn Tequila will be debuting a unique Día de los Muertos experience on the ComplexCon show floor where the brand will be unveiling limited-edition apparel, an artist partnership and offering exclusive on-site apparel customization opportunities for attendees. In addition, guests can explore the Espolòn Cantina, an immersive experience, at the First We Feast Lagoon.

“We’re thrilled to continue celebrating modern Mexico through unique partnerships with like-minded Hispanic innovators and creators,” says Sean Yelle, Senior Category Marketing Director, Campari USA. “This year, we’re excited to bring some major surprises to ComplexCon including an exclusive streetwear collaboration that captures the essence of Espolòn Tequila and the vibrant culture we passionately embrace.”

Toyota – Official ComplexCon Auto Sponsor

Toyota returns to ComplexCon with year two of its ‘Nudge’ campaign, this year aimed at supporting and uplifting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). For the second consecutive year, Toyota will be the presenting sponsor of Community Week, a two-day event at Long Beach Polytechnic High School featuring workshops, mentorship and inspiration. Those workshops will then be brought to the ComplexCon show floor enabling the entire ComplexCon community to participate. The week will then be capped off with the official “ComplexCon After Party,” brought to you by Toyota.

CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET will serve as ComplexCon 2023’s official Artistic Director. ComplexCon will once again host its iconic ComplexCon(versations) speaker series featuring distinguished voices from across mediums that define what’s now and next in culture, including the much anticipated Sneaker Of The Year panel lead by Joe La Puma. As part of the epic festival experience, the First We Feast Lagoon will return in full force with the hottest, most delicious, “can’t-get-them-anywhere-else” dishes, hosts, and events from Hot Ones and First We Feast.

VIP and general admission tickets are currently available at ComplexCon.com. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, follow @complexcon on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

Want to cover ComplexCon? Click here to apply for professional media and press credentials.

ABOUT COMPLEXCON

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together pop culture, music, art, food, sports, innovation, activism, and education. Guests in attendance will be able to shop hundreds of exclusive releases from the most sought-after brands, watch inspiring talks from the most influential minds in our culture, and experience the future through the most immersive and ambitious pop culture experience yet.

For more information on what to expect at ComplexCon Long Beach or to view past lineups, please visit: www.complexcon.com.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex champions the people, brands, and new trends you need to know now, will obsess over next, and we build consumer universes around them. From pop culture and style (Complex), music discovery (Pigeons & Planes), sneaker news (Sole Collector) to our festival of cultural convergence (ComplexCon) — we’re what a modern entertainment company looks like and what others have followed since 2002.

Complex is a part of BuzzFeed Inc., and our content spans music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food, and more.

ABOUT EBAY

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world’s largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

ABOUT ESPOLÒN TEQUILA

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn’s award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques. Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group’s portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell’s Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®

ABOUT TOYOTA

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America, who have contributed to the design, engineering and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Contacts

PRESS:

Bradford Bridgers



Complex Networks



bradford.bridgers@buzzfeed.com