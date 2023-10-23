CommerceNext Announces 2024 Dates for Ecommerce Growth Show

Next Year’s Conference to Take Place June 11-13, 2024 In NYC

New Advisory Board Members Announced

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommerceNext, a community, event series and conference for marketers at retail and direct-to-consumer brands, today announced that the 2024 Ecommerce Growth Show will take place June 11-13 in NYC at the New York Hilton Midtown. Additionally, CommerceNext adds nine new advisors to round out its advisory board to an impressive 51 ecommerce leaders who provide critical feedback and guidance to ensure that conference programming and content are relevant and timely.

More than 2,500 ecommerce and retail industry executives are expected to attend CommerceNext in 2024, bringing attendance to nearly 50% larger than last year. The summit will span two floors and three days at the New York Hilton Midtown.

“Our 2023 event broke records for attendance and satisfaction scores,” said CommerceNext Co-Founder Scott Silverman. “We are excited to have our community back together in 2024 and bring our best-in-class education and networking opportunities to an even larger audience this year.”

To help ensure programming for the June 2024 summit is as relevant and valuable as possible, CommerceNext has added nine new members to its board of advisors, including executives from Abercrombie & Fitch Co., GoPro, J. Crew Group, Poshmark and more.

“Comprising a diverse set of business types, the 51 members of the advisory board provide critical feedback and guidance to ensure that conference programming and content meet the most pressing needs of our audience,” said CommerceNext Co-Founder Veronika Sonsev. “We look forward to welcoming these nine new members and having their expertise on our board.”

Below is the list of CommerceNext advisory board members:

*Samir Desai, EVP, Chief Digital + Technology Officer, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

*Chris Hardisty, CEO, Alexis Russell Jewelry

Sara Varni, CMO, Attentive

Vijay Talwar, Chief Digital and Customer Officer, Avolta

Angela Hsu, frmr CMO, Overstock (now Bed, Bath & Beyond)

Jeff Gerstel, CMO, B&H Photo

Liesel Walsh, frmr SVP Marketing & Customer Experience, Boston Proper

Joe Megibow, CEO, Bright Cellars

Billy May, CEO, Brooklinen

Elyse Burack, frmr Head of Marketing, Capsule

Emily Hickey, Co-Founder & CEO, Chief Detective Growth Consulting

Vivian Chang, Head of DTC, The Clorox Company

*Michael Scholz, VP Product & Customer Marketing , commercetools

Jon Mandell, Chief Customer Officer, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Matt Gehring, CMO, Dutch Pet

Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, E.L.F. BEAUTY

Doug Jensen, SVP, GTM Analytics and Learning Center of Excellence, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Brian Seewald, SVP, Omni-channel Experience & Operations, EXPRESS

Sunil Kaki, frmr CMO, FIGS

Geoff Sanders, CMO, Firstleaf

*Kacey Sharrett, VP Direct to Consumer, GoPro

Shawna Hausman, frmr CMO, Health-E Commerce

*Danielle Schmelkin, CIO, J.Crew Group

Derek Yarbrough, CMO, J.Crew Group

Sarah Rasmusen, frmr EVP Chief Innovation Officer, Lands’ End

Qun Wei, Head of Analytics, Lemonade

Andrew Fried, SVP, Direct to Consumer, Mint Mobile

Suruchi Shukla, VP Marketing, Minted

*Sarah Wallis, COO, Minted

Emily Culp, Board Member, Mizzen + Main, Stio & Cordial

Scott Ableman, Venture Partner, NextGen Venture Partners

George Khachatryan, CEO, OfferFit

Julie Evans, VP and CMO, Omaha Steaks

Lev Peker, CEO, Parts iD

*Stephen Young, CMO, Poshmark

David Cost, VP of Digital & Ecommerce, Rainbow

Jenna Flateman Posner, CDO, Solo Brands

Bree Casart, CMO, Shutterfly

Liana Thompson, frmr VP, Ecommerce & Customer Service, Stuart Weitzman

*Carolyn Pollock, CMO, Tailored Brands

Noam Paransky, Chief Omni and Innovation Officer, Tapestry

Leslie Emmons Burthey, SVP, Teepublic

Jason Nickel, SVP of Marketing, Ten Thousand

Mike Lackman, President, Trade Coffee

Charlie Cole, CEO, Tribute Technology

Jeff Hamm,VP Digital Experience & Operations, Ulta Beauty

Daren Hull, frmr President, Vera Bradley

Sarah Henry, VP, Head of Content, Influencer, & Commerce, Walmart

Naomi Jacobs, Sr. Director, Head of Social, Walmart

Jack Riker, VP of Sales & Client Partnerships, Wunderkind

Pano Anthos, Founder & Managing Director, XRC Ventures, XRC Labs

*Newly added

To learn more about CommerceNext’s 2024 Ecommerce Growth Show and its Board of Advisors, please visit https://commercenext.com.

About CommerceNext

CommerceNext is a community, event series and conference for marketing and ecommerce executives at retail and direct-to-consumer brands. In addition to the annual CommerceNext Ecommerce Growth Show, CommerceNext produces and hosts an executive retreat, regional networking events, podcasts, webinars, industry research, an executive dinner series and an online community. CommerceNext is part of CloserStillMedia which owns the largest global ecommerce events portfolio, including Ecommerce Expo UK, E Show Madrid, E Show Barcelona and Ecommerce Expo Asia. To learn more about CommerceNext, visit https://commercenext.com.

