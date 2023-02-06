COMET, CHARGE! and TBD Add 2.4 Million Over-the-Air and Cable Homes

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Multicast Networks Continue to Grow Nationwide Coverage and Add New Local Broadcast Affiliates

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free over-the-air, multicast television networks COMET, CHARGE!, and TBD continue their 2022 distribution momentum of growth and expansion into 2023 with the addition of new and upgraded local broadcast affiliates and linear carriage. The changes will increase nationwide coverage by 2.4 million TV households by the end of Q2 2023.

This coverage brings the total new coverage since the start of 2022 to nearly 17 million TV households, in addition to the networks’ already impressive footprints.

New coverage in 2023 comes through affiliate agreements with Nexstar, Gray and Entravision in markets in many of the largest DMAs in the country including San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Phoenix (Prescott), San Diego and Hartford – New Haven.

CHARGE!, which specializes in crime drama and action programming, will add new affiliates in San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose on KRON, Hartford – New Haven on WWAX, Knoxville on WVLT, Colorado Springs on KVSN and San Angelo on KEUS.

COMET, which is the top destination on free television for science fiction and fantasy programming, will add Colorado Springs on KGHB.

TBD, which features real people testing their own limits, moves to the market leading CBS-affiliate in Phoenix (Prescott) on KPHO, and will launch on the powerhouse Univision-affiliate in San Diego on KBNT and in the Texas panhandle DMAs of Lubbock and Midland – Odessa on KZBO.

“These affiliate additions are a continuation of the distribution and ratings momentum that began in 2022, as we moved into new DMAs or upgraded coverage within the networks’ existing local broadcast affiliate footprints. As viewers continue to watch less cable TV, we’re excited COMET, CHARGE! and TBD will be available to an additional 2.4 million viewers across the country,” said Adam Ware SVP, Growth Networks Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

