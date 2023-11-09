Comcast to Participate in UBS Investor Conference

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that on Monday, December 4, 2023, Mike Cavanagh, President of Comcast Corporation, will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.





A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

