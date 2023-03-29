Comcast Reports 36% Energy Efficiency Gains for its Network

Comcast has been delivering more data with less energy as part of its commitment to growing the network more sustainably.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced it has reduced the electricity it takes to deliver each byte of data across its network by 36% since 2019. The efficiency gains have been achieved through a reduction in total energy use across network facilities and operations while at the same time delivering more data, faster broadband speeds, and greater reliability.





Comcast decreased the electricity per consumed byte from 21.2 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per terabyte (TB) in 2019 to 13.6 kWh/TB in 2022. Ongoing investments in innovation, software, AI, and other virtual and physical critical infrastructure require less hardware, less space, and less energy per byte than previous technologies.

“We’re energized by the progress we’ve made on the path to a greener, cleaner internet,” said Charlie Herrin, President of the Technology, Product, Experience organization within Comcast Cable. “These efficiency gains are a critical part of our plan to grow the Xfinity 10G Network more sustainably.”

Last year Comcast announced plans to double network energy efficiency by 2030, cutting the electricity per consumed byte of data in half. Comcast estimates this will avoid the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power half a million homes for a year.

“The network has an essential role to play for the planet,” Herrin added. “We’re committed to innovating in ways that serve our customers and society. Driving energy efficiency across the business and sourcing more clean and renewable electricity are paramount to achieving our climate goals.”

Comcast has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, or the direct and indirect emissions it owns and controls, across its global operations. With purchased electricity accounting for the majority of its emissions, Comcast is investing in clean, renewable energy to power its network and operations, as well as shifting to newer, more energy-efficient technologies and facilities to deliver more data with less energy per byte.

Comcast’s multi-year nationwide network transformation to virtual, cloud-based technologies will drive long-term gains for energy efficiency. Once fully deployed, the new virtualized platform will offer faster broadband speeds, greater reliability, and improved energy efficiency.

For more information on Comcast’s environmental efforts, visit the environment page at Comcast.com.

