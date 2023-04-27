Comcast Reports 1st Quarter 2023 Results

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We delivered strong first quarter results as our team executed exceptionally well,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation. “We grew Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, and generated a significant amount of free cash flow. We accomplished all of this while continuing to invest in future growth initiatives. Also, importantly, we had solid revenue growth in our high-margin connectivity businesses, while increasing our Peacock subscribers more than 60% year-over-year. Our theme parks set a new record of Adjusted EBITDA for a first quarter. In addition, we returned a healthy amount of capital to our shareholders and maintained an enviable balance sheet. As we look ahead, we have great momentum across the company, including Studios where Super Mario Bros. has smashed global box office records to become one of the most successful movies of 2023.“

($ in millions, except per share data) 1st Quarter Consolidated Results 2023 2022 Change Revenue $29,691 $31,010 (4.3 %) Net Income Attributable to Comcast $3,834 $3,549 8.0 % Adjusted Net Income1 $3,877 $3,900 (0.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA2 $9,415 $9,150 2.9 % Earnings per Share3 $0.91 $0.78 16.7 % Adjusted Earnings per Share1 $0.92 $0.86 7.0 % Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $7,228 $7,257 (0.4 %) Free Cash Flow4 $3,800 $4,760 (20.2 %)

1st Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Increased 2.9% to $9.4 Billion; Adjusted EPS Increased 7.0% to $0.92; Generated Free Cash Flow of $3.8 Billion

Returned $3.2 Billion to Shareholders Through a Combination of $1.2 Billion in Dividend Payments and $2.0 Billion in Share Repurchases

Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Increased 3.2% to $8.1 Billion, Driven by Growth in Residential Connectivity Revenue and Business Services Connectivity Revenue and Lower Operating Expenses. Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency, Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Increased 3.9% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increased 160 Basis Points to 40.2%

Domestic Broadband Average Rate Per Customer Increased 4.5% and Drove Domestic Broadband Revenue Growth of 4.8% to $6.3 Billion

Peacock Paid Subscribers in the U.S. Increased More Than 60% Compared to the Prior Year Period to 22 Million. Peacock Revenue Increased 45% to $685 Million

Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA Increased 46% to $658 Million. Opened Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in February, in Advance of the Record-Breaking Theatrical Performance of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in April

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue decreased 4.3%, reflecting an unfavorable comparison to the prior year period, which included our broadcasts of the Beijing Olympics and the NFL’s Super Bowl. Net Income Attributable to Comcast increased 8.0%. Adjusted Net Income was consistent with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.9%.

Earnings per Share (EPS) increased 16.7% to $0.91. Adjusted EPS increased 7.0% to $0.92.

Capital Expenditures increased 43.5% to $2.7 billion. Connectivity & Platforms’ capital expenditures increased 29.7% to $2.0 billion, primarily reflecting higher investment in scalable infrastructure and line extensions. Content & Experiences’ capital expenditures increased $343 million to $651 million, reflecting increased investment in constructing the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $7.2 billion. Free Cash Flow was $3.8 billion.

Dividends and Share Repurchases. Comcast paid dividends totaling $1.2 billion and repurchased 52.5 million of its common shares for $2.0 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $3.2 billion.

Connectivity & Platforms

($ in millions) Constant



Currency



Change7 1st Quarter 2023 20228 Change Connectivity & Platforms Revenue Residential Connectivity & Platforms $17,869 $18,340 (2.6 %) (0.7 %) Business Services Connectivity 2,283 2,172 5.1 % 5.2 % Total Connectivity & Platforms Revenue $20,153 $20,512 (1.8 %) (0.1 %) Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Residential Connectivity & Platforms $6,762 $6,611 2.3 % 3.2 % Business Services Connectivity 1,332 1,233 8.0 % 7.9 % Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA $8,093 $7,844 3.2 % 3.9 % Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin Residential Connectivity & Platforms 37.8 % 36.0 % 180 bps 140 bps Business Services Connectivity 58.3 % 56.8 % 150 bps 150 bps Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.2 % 38.2 % 200 bps 160 bps

Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Connectivity & Platforms decreased compared to the prior year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, revenue was consistent with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased due to growth in Residential Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA and Business Services Connectivity Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 40.2%.

(in thousands) Net Additions /



(Losses) 1st Quarter 1Q23 1Q229 2023 20229 Customer Relationships Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 31,826 31,993 (34 ) 184 International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 18,051 17,908 111 (122 ) Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships 2,630 2,592 5 19 Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 52,507 52,494 82 81 Domestic Broadband Residential Customers 29,815 29,836 3 253 Business Customers 2,508 2,485 2 12 Total Domestic Broadband Customers 32,324 32,320 5 264 Total Domestic Wireless Lines 5,668 4,298 355 318 Total Domestic Video Customers 15,528 17,664 (614 ) (512 )

Total Customer Relationships for Connectivity & Platforms increased by 82,000 to 52.5 million. Increases in international residential connectivity & platforms customer relationships and business services connectivity customer relationships were partially offset by a decrease in domestic residential connectivity & platforms customer relationships. Total domestic broadband customer net additions were 5,000, total domestic wireless line net additions were 355,000 and total domestic video customer net losses were 614,000.

Residential Connectivity & Platforms

($ in millions) Constant



Currency



Change7 1st Quarter 2023 20228 Change Revenue Domestic Broadband $6,343 $6,050 4.8 % 4.8 % Domestic Wireless 858 677 26.7 % 26.7 % International Connectivity 897 840 6.8 % 17.8 % Total Residential Connectivity 8,099 7,568 7.0 % 8.1 % Video 7,382 8,002 (7.7 %) (5.5 %) Advertising 907 1,073 (15.5 %) (12.7 %) Other 1,482 1,698 (12.7 %) (10.5 %) Total Revenue $17,869 $18,340 (2.6 %) (0.7 %) Operating Expenses Programming $4,600 $4,884 (5.8 %) (3.8 %) Non-Programming 6,508 6,846 (4.9 %) (2.3 %) Total Operating Expenses $11,108 $11,729 (5.3 %) (2.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA $6,762 $6,611 2.3 % 3.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.8 % 36.0 % 180 bps 140 bps

Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Residential Connectivity & Platforms decreased in the first quarter, but was consistent with the prior year period when excluding the impact of foreign currency. Residential connectivity revenue increased, driven by growth in domestic broadband revenue, domestic wireless revenue and international connectivity revenue. Domestic broadband revenue increased primarily due to an increase in average rates. Domestic wireless revenue increased due to an increase in the number of customer lines and device sales. International connectivity revenue increased due to an increase in wireless revenue, reflecting higher sales of devices and wireless services, and an increase in broadband revenue, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency. The growth in residential connectivity was offset by a decrease in video revenue, other revenue and advertising revenue. Video revenue decreased due to a decline in the number of video customers and the negative impact of foreign currency, partially offset by an increase in average rates. Other revenue decreased primarily due to lower voice revenue, driven by a decline in the number of residential wireline voice customers and the negative impact of foreign currency. Advertising revenue decreased primarily due to overall market weakness, the negative impact of foreign currency and a decline in domestic political advertising.

Adjusted EBITDA for Residential Connectivity & Platforms increased due to lower operating expenses. Programming expenses decreased primarily driven by a decline in the number of domestic video customers and the impact of foreign currency, partially offset by domestic contractual rate increases and an increase in programming expenses for international sports channels. Non-programming expenses decreased primarily due to the impact of foreign currency, lower spending on marketing and promotion, lower technical and support costs and lower fees paid to third-party channels relating to advertising sales. These decreases were partially offset by increased direct product costs associated with our wireless phone service, resulting from increases in device sales and the number of customers receiving the service. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 37.8%.

Business Services Connectivity

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2023 20228 Change Revenue $2,283 $2,172 5.1 % Operating Expenses 952 938 1.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $1,332 $1,233 8.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 58.3 % 56.8 % 150 bps

Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Business Services Connectivity increased due to an increase in revenue from small business customers, driven by higher average rates, and an increase in revenue from medium-sized and enterprise customers.

Adjusted EBITDA for Business Services Connectivity increased due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher direct product costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 58.3%.

Content & Experiences

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2023 20228 Change Content & Experiences Revenue Media $6,152 $7,758 (20.7 %) Excluding Olympics and Super Bowl5 6,152 6,276 (2.0 %) Studios 2,956 2,907 1.7 % Theme Parks 1,949 1,560 24.9 % Headquarters & Other 19 16 16.3 % Eliminations (817 ) (901 ) 9.4 % Total Content & Experiences Revenue $10,259 $11,339 (9.5 %) Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA Media $880 $1,181 (25.5 %) Studios 277 245 13.3 % Theme Parks 658 451 46.0 % Headquarters & Other (232 ) (191 ) (21.3 %) Eliminations 24 (62 ) NM Total Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA $1,607 $1,623 (1.0 %) NM=comparison not meaningful.

Revenue for Content & Experiences decreased due to an unfavorable comparison to the prior year period, which included $1.5 billion of incremental revenue from our broadcasts of the Beijing Olympics and the NFL’s Super Bowl in the Media segment.

Adjusted EBITDA for Content & Experiences decreased due to lower revenue, which more than offset lower operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower programming and production costs in Media, driven by lower costs associated with our broadcasts of the Beijing Olympics and the NFL’s Super Bowl in the prior year period, partially offset by higher costs at Peacock as the service scales.

Media

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2023 20228 Change Revenue Domestic Advertising $2,025 $3,310 (38.8 %) Excluding Olympics and Super Bowl5 2,025 2,156 (6.1 %) Domestic Distribution 2,709 2,938 (7.8 %) Excluding Olympics5 2,709 2,611 3.8 % International Networks 1,008 995 1.3 % Other 410 515 (20.5 %) Total Revenue $6,152 $7,758 (20.7 %) Excluding Olympics and Super Bowl5 6,152 6,276 (2.0 %) Operating Expenses 5,272 6,577 (19.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA $880 $1,181 (25.5 %)

Revenue for Media decreased primarily due to lower domestic advertising revenue and domestic distribution revenue, reflecting the comparison to the Beijing Olympics and the NFL’s Super Bowl in the prior year period. Excluding $1.5 billion of incremental revenue from these events, Media revenue decreased 2.0%. Domestic advertising revenue decreased primarily due to the Beijing Olympics and the NFL’s Super Bowl in the prior year period. Excluding the incremental revenue from these events, domestic advertising revenue decreased 6.1%, primarily due to lower revenue at our networks, driven by audience ratings declines, partially offset by an increase in revenue at Peacock. Domestic distribution revenue decreased primarily due to the Beijing Olympics in the prior year period. Excluding the incremental revenue from this event, distribution revenue increased 3.8%, primarily due to higher revenue at Peacock, driven by an increase in paid subscribers. Other revenue decreased primarily due to lower content licensing. International networks revenue increased, reflecting an increase in revenue associated with the distribution of sports channels, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency.

Adjusted EBITDA for Media decreased due to lower revenue, which more than offset lower operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower programming and production costs, reflecting lower costs associated with our broadcast of the Beijing Olympics and the NFL’s Super Bowl in the prior year period, partially offset by higher programming costs at Peacock. Media results in the first quarter include $685 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $704 million related to Peacock, compared to $472 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $456 million in the prior year period.

Studios

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2023 20228 Change Revenue Content Licensing $2,344 $2,429 (3.5%) Theatrical 319 168 90.1% Other 292 310 (5.6%) Total Revenue $2,956 $2,907 1.7% Operating Expenses 2,678 2,662 0.6% Adjusted EBITDA $277 $245 13.3%

Revenue for Studios increased primarily due to higher theatrical revenue, which reflected the successful performance of recent releases, including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and M3GAN, partially offset by lower content licensing revenue, driven by the timing of when content was made available by our film and television studios.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studios increased due to higher revenue and consistent operating expenses. The consistent operating expenses reflected an increase in marketing and promotion expenses due to higher spending on recent and upcoming theatrical film releases, offset by lower other expenses and lower programming and production expenses, which was primarily due to lower costs associated with content licensing sales.

Theme Parks

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2023 2022 Change Revenue $1,949 $1,560 24.9% Operating Expenses 1,291 1,109 16.4% Adjusted EBITDA $658 $451 46.0%

Revenue for Theme Parks increased due to higher revenue at our international theme parks, which were negatively impacted by restrictions due to COVID-19 in the prior year period, and higher revenue at our domestic theme parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood which opened Super Nintendo World during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Theme Parks increased, reflecting higher revenue, which more than offset higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher costs associated with increased guest attendance.

Headquarters & Other

Content & Experiences Headquarters & Other includes overhead, personnel costs and costs associated with corporate initiatives. Headquarters & Other Adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter was $232 million.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between our Content & Experiences segments, the most significant being content licensing between the Studios and Media segments, which are affected by the timing of recognition of content licenses. Revenue eliminations were consistent with the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a benefit of $24 million, compared to a loss of $62 million in the prior year period.

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2023 20228 Change Corporate & Other Revenue $707 $713 (0.9 %) Operating Expenses 995 948 5.0 % Adjusted EBITDA ($288 ) ($235 ) (22.9 %) Eliminations Revenue ($1,427 ) ($1,554 ) (8.2 %) Operating Expenses (1,430 ) (1,472 ) (2.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA $3 ($82 ) NM NM=comparison not meaningful.

Corporate & Other



Corporate & Other primarily includes overhead and personnel costs; Sky operations outside of the Connectivity & Platforms markets; Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Xumo, our consolidated streaming platform joint venture beginning in June 2022. Revenue for Corporate and Other was consistent with the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Corporate & Other increased, reflecting consistent revenue and higher operating expenses. Operating expenses increased primarily due to costs related to Xumo.

Eliminations



Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between Connectivity & Platforms, Content & Experiences and other businesses, the most significant being distribution of television network programming between the Media and Residential Connectivity & Platforms segments. Revenue eliminations were $1.4 billion, compared to $1.6 billion in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were $3 million compared to a loss of $82 million in the prior year period.

Notes: 1 We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders, respectively, adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. See Table 5 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 2 We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time, we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 3 All earnings per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. 4 We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets. From time to time, we may exclude from Free Cash Flow the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as significant legal settlements) that affect period-to-period comparability. Cash payments related to certain capital or intangible assets, such as the construction of Universal Beijing Resort, are presented separately in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and are therefore excluded from capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets for Free Cash Flow. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 5 From time to time, we may present adjusted information (e.g., Adjusted Revenues) to exclude the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges affecting period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. See Table 7 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit or loss for our segments. From time to time, we may present Adjusted EBITDA for components of our reportable segments, such as Peacock. We believe these measures are useful to evaluate our financial results and provide a basis of comparison to others, although our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA for components are generally presented on a consistent basis with the respective segments and include direct revenue and operating costs and expenses attributed to the component operations. 7 Constant currency growth rates are calculated by comparing the results for each comparable prior year period adjusted to reflect the average exchange rates from each current period presented, rather than the actual exchange rates that were in effect during the respective periods. See Table 6 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 8 Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, we changed our presentation of segment operating results around our two primary businesses, Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences. We have updated certain historical information as a result of these changes, including: (1) presentation of Cable Communications results in the Residential Connectivity & Platforms and Business Services Connectivity segments and (2) presentation of Sky’s results across the Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Entertainment segments, and Corporate & Other. 9 Customer metrics for 2022 have been updated to reflect the new segment presentation, and to align methodologies for counting business customer metrics to: (1) include locations receiving our services outside of our distribution system and (2) now count certain customers based on the number of locations receiving services, including arrangements whereby third parties provide connectivity services leveraging our distribution system. These changes in methodology were not material to any period presented. Previously reported total Sky customer relationships of approximately 23 million as of December 31, 2022 also included approximately 5 million customer relationships outside of the Connectivity & Platforms markets. Numerical information is presented on a rounded basis using actual amounts. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

