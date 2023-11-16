Columbia Sportswear Company Hires Cory Long as President, SOREL Brand

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq:COLM), a global leader in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products, today announced that Cory Long will be joining the Company as President of the SOREL brand.









Mr. Long is a veteran of the footwear and apparel industry, most recently serving as Global General Manager and Chief Global Merchant of DC Shoes. He has leadership experience at an array of brands, including Mitchell & Ness, Asics, Supra, and Converse.

“We are delighted to have Cory join the SOREL family,” said Craig Zanon, SVP, Emerging Brands. “His strength of leadership and consumer-champion mindset will be key in fueling the next era of SOREL growth.“

Mr. Long will begin in December 2023.

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, anticipations or beliefs about the growth of the Columbia brand and the Company. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

