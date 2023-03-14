Columbia Engineering and Wiley Launch New Partnership to Help Close the Labor Market Gap in Tech

Wiley Edge graduates will be eligible to earn certificates from Columbia Engineering upon completion of training programs for high-demand tech jobs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science today announced an innovative new partnership with Wiley’s (NYSE: WLY) industry-leading talent development solution, Wiley Edge. These two leading educational organizations are helping to close the labor market gap in technology skills by combining Columbia Engineering’s cutting-edge innovation with Wiley Edge’s expertise in building job-ready talent for multinational corporations.

With this partnership, Wiley Edge graduates can now earn certificates from Columbia Engineering by completing training programs for high-demand roles in technology, business and banking.

The labor market continues to be challenged by talent shortages and skills gaps, particularly in technology and digital skills. These gaps are expected to cost businesses trillions of dollars by the end of the decade, including $162 billion annually in the technology sector alone.

Columbia Engineering’s partnership with Wiley Edge addresses these pervasive labor market challenges. In alignment with Columbia Engineering’s longstanding commitment to creating and offering experiential learning opportunities, this program will provide participants with professional experience and resources to expand their career opportunities at an accelerated rate.

“Our partnership with Wiley creates a unique opportunity in which Wiley Edge talent can take the lessons gathered in a classroom and apply them in a hands-on setting where they receive direct feedback from industry professionals,” said Soulaymane Kachani, Senior Vice Provost of Columbia University. “It is specifically designed to prepare them for an accelerated ramp into today’s workforce. We are excited to collaborate with Wiley Edge to deliver impactful solutions to pressing labor challenges and expect our partnership to provide an important advantage to those who need advanced technological expertise early in their careers.”

Wiley Edge harnesses a Hire-Train-Deploy model through which college graduates are hired by Wiley Edge and trained at the Wiley Edge Academy in technology and business learning pathways. After completing their training, Wiley Edge graduates are deployed to one of Wiley’s multinational corporate clients for 12-24 months before transitioning into full-time roles with those organizations.

“Wiley Edge’s partnership with Columbia University addresses the persistent gap for skilled technology talent,” said Todd Zipper, Wiley’s executive vice president and general manager, talent segment. “Together, we will equip Wiley Edge graduates with the skills they need to succeed in some of the hardest-to-fill jobs in today’s economy. We applaud Columbia’s commitment to applied learning in pursuit of this goal and look forward to building on this effort to further support our Wiley Edge graduates and client companies around the world.”

“In STEM fields, it is essential to provide opportunities to engage with professionals and industry experts,” said Shih-Fu Chang, Dean of Columbia Engineering. “The experiential learning opportunities our partnership with Wiley Edge will provide will be invaluable for participants as they seek insights and understanding of applying their knowledge in real-world scenarios.”

Over the last three years, Wiley Edge has tripled its portfolio of corporate clients and quadrupled the number of college graduates trained and placed in technology, business and banking roles at multinational corporations.

About Columbia Engineering

Since 1864, the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University has been a resource to the world for major advances in human progress. Today, Columbia Engineering is the leading engineering school in the Ivy League and New York City. As a nexus for high-impact research, the school convenes more than 250 faculty members and 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students from around the globe to push the frontiers of knowledge and solve humanity’s most pressing problems. Visit us at https://www.engineering.columbia.edu/.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

