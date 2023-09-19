Columbia Care Unveils New Name and Brand Identity – The Cannabist Company – to Bring Passion and People to the Forefront

Company to Begin Trading Under CBST on Cboe Canada as of September 21

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today its change in legal name to The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. and will rebrand to The Cannabist Company (“Company”). The rebranding reflects the Company’s continued dedication to building a cannabis company for the future, which fosters innovation, creativity, and passion across its teams, adult-use and medical customers, partners, and the industry. In addition to the rebrand, the Company’s common shares and warrants will trade under the symbols “CBST” and “CBST.WT”, respectively, on Cboe Canada effective Thursday, September 21, 2023.





“The rebrand to The Cannabist Company marks an incredibly pivotal moment for us as an organization and speaks to where we are heading. When we launched Cannabist, we wanted to create a brand that could evolve with the rapidly growing industry and serve as the hub for all customers, regardless of what brought them in our doors. As we’ve opened Cannabists across the country, it became clear to us that the ethos behind that retail brand represented our company as a whole — a passion for cannabis that we all share and fuels our work every day. The introduction of our Cannabist retail experience has paved the way for a new level of innovation and customer engagement, and we felt it was the right time for us to step into a new future together as Cannabists. We are excited to continue sharing our love for the plant and defining what that means for our customers, partners, and communities,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Commercial Officer, The Cannabist Company.

Cannabist was launched in 2021 as the Company’s national retail brand, which now accounts for 36 locations across the country. The retail experience was developed to educate, inspire, and serve the rapidly growing cannabis market, delivering high quality products, technology-led solutions, and a welcoming customer experience. The Company will continue the process of converting its retail portfolio to the Cannabist brand across the country in 2024.

“This marks an important milestone in the Company’s evolution, signaling a fresh chapter and solidifying our commitment to providing an eco-system of collaborative technologies, products, and services. We want to connect consumers to the best cannabis, customers to the best experiences, partners to the best opportunities, and communities to the best in each other. Since our founding, we have been focused on providing high quality products, as well as extraordinary service, to our customers and patients, and this commitment to our community will always be at our core. The Cannabist Company represents an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves in a way that combines our trusted heritage, passion for what we do, and the vision for where we are heading as a company and as an industry,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO, The Cannabist Company.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 125 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s rebranding, including timing of the rebranding and the filing of the articles of amendment in connection with the rebranding, and on its ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

