CollegeVine Tool Helps Colleges Estimate Drop In Available Student Names from College Board®’s Transition to Online Test Taking

With fewer student names available for colleges to license due to online privacy laws, admissions teams face potential drops in inquiries, enrollments, and net tuition revenue





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Admissions–CollegeVine®, the leader in helping students get into college, today announced the launch of Search Impact Calculator to help admissions teams estimate the potential drop in available names, inquiries, enrollments and net tuition revenue resulting from College Board®’s move to online test-taking.

The College Board® will transition from paper to digital format for the PSAT® and SAT® exams, beginning in Fall 2023 for the PSAT® and Spring 2024 for the SAT®. Due to student online privacy laws, the College Board® will no longer be able to directly enroll students in their Student Search Service® via these exams in many states.

As a result, there will be a projected ~40% reduction in the number of student names available for colleges to license, with colleges in some states facing upwards of an 80% drop. Licensing names from College Board® represents a sizable component of the recruiting strategy for most colleges, so this could present significant drops in enrollment and net tuition revenue for many colleges.

To help schools estimate the impact to their specific school, CollegeVine has launched a Search Impact Calculator, available at https://go.collegevine.com/search-impact-calculator. The tool provides colleges with customized projections of inquiries, enrollments and net tuition revenue based on their historic name-buying strategy and enrollment funnel dynamics.

“The move to digital testing—a big win for many students—has created considerable challenges for colleges and universities, as they face a potentially massive reduction in the number of student names they can license for recruiting purposes,” said Zack Perkins, Co-Founder and CEO of CollegeVine. “CollegeVine’s Search Impact Calculator helps colleges estimate the impact for their specific school to help them adjust their future recruiting efforts.”

Key features of CollegeVine’s Search Impact Calculator include:

Ability to personalize with funnel conversion rates and target student segments

College-specific projected change in Search Availability, Inquiries, Enrollments and Net Tuition Revenue by Admission Year

Projected drops by State and Demographic Segments

In addition to assisting colleges and universities, CollegeVine’s new Search Impact Calculator aims to raise awareness of the major changes to student search and the potential consequences for students, particularly those from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds.

To learn more about the CollegeVine’s Search Impact Calculator tool and how it can help your institution navigate the impact of the College Board changes, visit https://www.collegevine.com/data-lab/search-impact-calculator.

About CollegeVine

CollegeVine is the leader in helping students get into college. Over 1.5 million students use CollegeVine to research colleges, find advisors, connect with college admissions teams, submit their applications, secure financial aid, and improve their chances of getting accepted—all at no cost to them or their families. CollegeVine partners with over 300 colleges and universities to give them modern ways to find, engage, and recruit students, and provides guidance counselors a suite of tools to help them meaningfully serve all of the students in their districts. For more information, visit https://www.collegevine.com.

