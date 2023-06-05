CollegeVine Launches Free Summer Match Program Connecting Colleges with High School Seniors Still Accepting Offers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Admissions–CollegeVine®, the world’s largest network connecting students with colleges and school counselors, today announced the launch of its Summer Match program, designed to connect high school seniors who haven’t made an enrollment decision with colleges that are still accepting students for the fall semester.





Participation in Summer Match is completely free for students and colleges, and here’s how it works:

Seniors can opt-in to displaying a “Still Accepting Offers” badge on their CollegeVine profile, similar to LinkedIn’s “Open to Work” system

These students will be prominently presented to participating admissions teams, who can review the student’s geography, demographics, academic record, extracurricular activities, academic interests, and more

Colleges can then make offers to students they’re interested in accepting and make offers using CollegeVine Applications

The program has already garnered interest from thousands of college-bound high school seniors. Colleges can join the program by visiting https://go.collegevine.com/summer.

“Thousands of well-qualified students are still considering their college options, and hundreds of schools are still looking to fill their classes. Summer Match makes it easier than ever to connect these two parties,” said Zack Perkins, CEO and Co-Founder of CollegeVine.

About CollegeVine

CollegeVine is the world’s largest network connecting students, colleges and school counselors. Over 2 million students use CollegeVine to research colleges, find advisors, connect with college admissions teams, submit their applications, secure financial aid, and improve their chances of getting accepted—all at no cost to them or their families. CollegeVine partners with over 300 colleges and universities to give them modern ways to find, engage, and recruit students, and provides guidance counselors a suite of tools to help them meaningfully serve all of the students in their districts. For more information, visit https://www.collegevine.com.

Contacts

Media:



José Mallabo



Marketing and PR Lead



jose.mallabo@collegevine.com

415-202-4506