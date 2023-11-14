Colle McVoy Lands High-Profile Chief Creative Officer Ciro Sarmiento

Agency veteran to lead creative evolution for the hot Minneapolis-based shop

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minneapolis-based creative agency Colle McVoy has hired award-winning creative executive Ciro Sarmiento as its new chief creative officer. Sarmiento joins the agency effective today, following creative leadership roles at several shops in New York.









“This is a pivotal moment for our agency, and we’re proud to have Ciro join our leadership team during this time of growth,” said Christine Fruechte, chief executive officer, Colle McVoy. “Ciro is a rare gem in our industry. His vision will be critical as we navigate the Great Wide Open on behalf of our ambitious clients, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him aboard.”

Fusing his experience in Latin America with leading teams at A-list multicultural agencies in North America and combining his leadership roles at public relations agencies like Weber Shandwick with general market ad agencies like Saatchi New York, Sarmiento has a broad-ranging view across the communications industry and a defined vision as a creative leader. And his experience spans many of the world’s best marketers, including Anheuser-Busch, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg’s, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, Mondelez, AT&T, DirecTV, Tide, Downy, Hershey’s, Mars, Domino’s, Lowe’s, MillerCoors, Unilever and Coca-Cola.

“I’m thrilled to be joining this magical place. Colle McVoy felt right from the start. It’s an agency filled with smart and genuinely kind people who value creativity and put it at the center of all they do,” said Sarmiento. “Everything about Colle McVoy has been a wonderful surprise…a midsize gem in the Upper Midwest that’s earning high-profile recognition. They’re building momentum and are hungry for more, and they have an impressive roster of clients and brands. I know I’m joining a remarkable team that deeply understands this business, and I’m eternally grateful to be part of it.”

“Ciro has consistently led some of the world’s best brands to exceptional work in role after role, and I’m thrilled to partner with him to take Colle McVoy to the next level,” said Jessica Henrichs, president, Colle McVoy. “He exudes character, leadership and creativity, and his background in multicultural marketing brings a critical lens to our work and our clients.”

His work has earned numerous national and international awards, including Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, D&AD and One Show Pencils. He’s also active within the industry, serving as a jurist for such noteworthy competitions as Cannes Young Lions, Dubai Lynx, The One Show, D&AD, Clio and Effies North America. Sarmiento also serves as a coach for Creative LIAisons, a program designed as a global initiative to develop, educate, inspire and nurture emerging creative talent.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy, Adweek’s 2023 Midsize Agency of the Year, is a full-service creative agency that builds enduring relationships between forward-thinking brands and people. A Certified B Corp backed by an award-winning culture, Colle McVoy applies boundless creativity in times of rapid change to question the status quo, invent new methods and blaze paths to unchartered territories. Our client list includes some of the world’s most recognized brands, and our innovative culture has been named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, Outside magazine and the Star Tribune. For more information, visit collemcvoy.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

Dave Fransen



[email protected]

612-360-8824