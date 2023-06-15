Cognyte Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Increases Full-Year Outlook

HERZLIYA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (the “Company,” “Cognyte,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced results for the three months ended April 30, 2023 (“Q1 FYE24”).

Q1 Highlights

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $73,266 $73,378 Gross Margin 67.9% 68.4% Diluted EPS $(0.13) $(0.23)

“I’m pleased to report a good start for the year, with solid Q1 results, which enables us to raise our outlook for the year on non-GAAP revenue, gross profit, EPS and cash flow. We now expect gross profit to grow faster than revenue, at more than ten percent year over year on an SIS Adjusted non-GAAP basis. Looking beyond this year, recent innovations in Artificial Intelligence present opportunities to increase the value of our investigative analytics solutions for our customers and expand our business over time. We believe that our innovative technology combined with recent AI developments, current positive industry trends, and our large customer base position us well for long-term growth,” said Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s chief executive officer.

“We are expecting significant gross margin improvement for the full year primarily due to an increase in software revenue. I am also very pleased with the strong cash flow in the first quarter and we are now expecting positive cash flow from operations for the full year,” said David Abadi, Cognyte’s chief financial officer.

Updated FYE24 Outlook

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 (“FYE24” and “Fiscal 2024”) is as follows:

Revenue: $303 million at the midpoint with a range of +/- 2%, approximately 7% growth from previous year SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue.

$303 million at the midpoint with a range of +/- 2%, approximately 7% growth from previous year SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue. Diluted EPS: Loss of $0.53 at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE24, excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty, as described further below under “Supplemental Information About non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics”:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $0.3 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE24 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $10.0 million and $13.0 million, assuming market prices for our ordinary shares are generally consistent with current levels.

For additional information about our expectations for FYE24, please refer to the Q1 FYE24 conference call we will conduct on June 15, 2023.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable effort, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months ended April 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively, for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss our results for the three months ended April 30, 2023. A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Cognyte’s website. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session need to register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the company’s website.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Cognyte. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions; risks related to the impact of inflation and related volatility on our financial performance; risks related to the impact of disruptions to the global supply chain; risks related to the continuing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and business; risks relating to the global regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks associated with political and reputational factors related to our business or operations; risks related to claims by third parties that our solutions infringe their terms of use or other propriety rights; risks that our products or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risks associated with larger orders and customer concentration; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; risks related to our relationships with and reliance on third parties for certain components, products, or services; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, risks associated with customer concentration, including risks related to significant amounts of our business coming from government customers around the world; risks associated with our ability or costs to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations; risks associated with acquisitions, strategic investments, partnerships or alliances; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive, confidential or classified information; risks associated with our failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks associated with our credit facilities, or that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms; risks associated with changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with our significant international operations; risks associated with market volatility in the price of our shares; risks associated with complex and changing regulatory environments relating to our operations and the markets we operate in; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel for our current and future operations and reporting needs; risks related to our limited operating history as an independent public company; risk that the spin-off does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies; and other risks set forth and in Section 3.D – “Risk Factors” in our latest annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), along with other documents submitted to the SEC, on April 11, 2023. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

Table 1 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



April 30, (in thousands except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue: Software $ 25,372 $ 24,884 Software service 41,093 45,832 Professional service and other 6,801 15,726 Total revenue 73,266 86,442 Cost of revenue: Software 3,337 4,918 Software service 11,072 12,143 Professional service and other 9,088 17,569 Amortization of acquired technology — 171 Total cost of revenue 23,497 34,801 Gross profit 49,769 51,641 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 27,747 37,979 Selling, general and administrative 28,800 43,402 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 90 251 Total operating expenses 56,637 81,632 Operating loss (6,868 ) (29,991 ) Other income, net: Interest income 369 147 Interest expense (3 ) (449 ) Other income, net 944 1,029 Total other income, net 1,310 727 Loss before provision for income taxes (5,558 ) (29,264 ) Provision for income taxes 1,869 135 Net loss (7,427 ) (29,399 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,326 969 Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (8,753 ) $ (30,368 ) Net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.: Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 68,901 67,304

Table 2 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets April 30, January 31, 2023 2023 (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,499 $ 34,579 Restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 4,219 4,359 Short-term investments 23,935 17,507 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.6 million 103,641 113,201 Contract assets, net 10,819 17,476 Inventories 25,961 25,263 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,288 39,339 Total current assets 248,362 251,724 Property and equipment, net 25,528 25,874 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,574 17,559 Goodwill 126,543 126,487 Intangible assets, net 559 650 Deferred income taxes 781 823 Other assets 19,644 19,961 Total assets $ 437,991 $ 443,078 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,357 $ 20,677 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 80,892 78,297 Contract liabilities 101,636 94,882 Total current liabilities 197,885 193,856 Long-term contract liabilities 13,856 14,382 Deferred income taxes 3,062 3,031 Operating lease liabilities 8,898 10,368 Other liabilities 11,490 11,667 Total liabilities 235,191 233,304 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock – $0 par value; Authorized 300,000,000 shares. Issued 69,011,667 and 68,842,601 at



April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively; Outstanding 69,011,284 and 68,842,601 shares at



April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 340,989 338,465 Accumulated deficit (137,775 ) (129,022 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,084 ) (15,314 ) Total Cognyte Software Ltd. stockholders’ equity 186,130 194,129 Noncontrolling interest 16,670 15,645 Total stockholders’ equity 202,800 209,774 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 437,991 $ 443,078

Table 3 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,427 ) $ (29,399 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,343 4,362 Allowance for credit losses (33 ) 305 Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards 1,915 5,105 Provision from deferred income taxes 44 (226 ) Non-cash losses on derivative financial instruments, net (308 ) (348 ) Other non-cash items, net 37 (524 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,081 19,710 Contract assets (476 ) 776 Inventories (1,293 ) (4,011 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,940 (4,472 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,573 ) 1,590 Contract liabilities 6,172 (2,488 ) Other liabilities 640 1,078 Other, net (135 ) (170 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,928 (8,712 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,638 ) (2,452 ) Purchases of short-term investments (23,935 ) (14,623 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 17,186 10,239 Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges (245 ) 48 Cash paid for capitalized software development costs (518 ) (580 ) Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion (1 ) 7 Net cash used in investing activities (9,150 ) (7,361 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment from credit facility – presented as short term loan — (50,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities — (50,000 ) Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (61 ) 170 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 9,717 (65,904 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,044 158,220 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 48,761 $ 92,316 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,499 $ 91,790 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 4,162 429 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets 100 97 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $ 48,761 $ 92,316

Table 4 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue Total GAAP revenue $ 73,266 $ 86,442 Revenue adjustments 112 244 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 73,378 $ 86,686 Gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit 49,769 51,641 GAAP gross margin 67.9 % 59.7 % Revenue adjustments 112 244 Stock-based compensation expenses 313 657 Restructuring expenses, net — 33 Other adjustments — 171 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 50,194 $ 52,746 Non-GAAP gross margin 68.4 % 60.8 % Research and development, net GAAP research and development, net 27,747 37,979 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 37.9 % 43.9 % Stock-based compensation expenses (472 ) (1,825 ) Restructuring expenses, net (79 ) 2 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 27,196 $ 36,156 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 37.1 % 41.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 28,800 43,402 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 39.3 % 50.2 % Stock-based compensation expenses (1,130 ) (2,623 ) Restructuring expenses, net (119 ) (1,974 ) Separation expenses, net 1,024 (32 ) Other adjustments (53 ) (116 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 28,522 $ 38,657 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 38.9 % 44.6 % Operating loss, operating margin and adjusted EBITDA GAAP Operating loss (6,868 ) (29,991 ) GAAP operating margin (9.4 )% (34.7 )% Stock-based compensation expenses 1,915 5,105 Restructuring expenses, net 198 2,007 Separation expenses, net (1,024 ) 32 Other adjustments 255 780 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (5,524 ) $ (22,067 ) Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Depreciation and amortization 3,248 3,906 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,276 ) $ (18,161 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (7.5 )% (25.5 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3.1 )% (21.0 )% Other income (expense) reconciliation GAAP other income, net 1,310 727 Change in fair value of equity investment — (1,660 ) Business divestiture 160 — Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ 1,470 $ (933 ) Tax provision reconciliation GAAP provision for income taxes 1,869 135 Effective income tax rate (33.6 )% (0.5 )% Non-GAAP tax adjustments 8,694 29,385 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1) $ 10,563 $ 29,520 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (260.6 )% (128.4 )% Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. reconciliation GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (8,753 ) $ (30,368 ) Revenue adjustments 112 244 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,915 5,105 Restructuring expenses, net 198 2,007 Separation expenses, net (1,024 ) 32 Other adjustments 303 536 Change in fair value of equity investment — (1,660 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustments (8,694 ) (29,385 ) Total adjustments (7,190 ) (23,121 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (15,943 ) $ (53,489 ) Table comparing GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. and Non-GAAP diluted net loss



per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (0.13 ) $ (0.45 ) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (0.23 ) $ (0.79 ) GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 68,901 67,304 Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. — — Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 68,901 67,304 Table of reconciliation from GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. to adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (8,753 ) $ (30,368 ) As a percentage of GAAP revenue (11.9 )% (35.1 )% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,326 969 GAAP provision for income taxes 1,869 135 GAAP other income, net (1,310 ) (727 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,248 3,906 Revenue adjustments 112 244 Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,915 5,105 Restructuring expenses, net 198 2,007 Separation expenses, net (1,024 ) 32 Other adjustments 143 536 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,276 ) $ (18,161 ) As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue (3.1 )% (21.0 )%

Table 5 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to SIS Adjusted Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April



30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Revenue Total non-GAAP revenue $ 73,378 $ 86,686 SIS revenue adjustments — (9,176 ) Total SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue $ 73,378 $ 77,510 Gross profit and gross margin Non-GAAP gross profit 50,194 52,746 Non-GAAP gross margin 68.4 % 60.8 % SIS adjustments — (6,035 ) SIS Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 50,194 $ 46,711 SIS Adjusted non-GAAP gross margin 68.4 % 60.3 % Research and development, net Non-GAAP research and development, net 27,196 36,156 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 37.1 % 41.7 % SIS adjustments — (3,024 ) SIS Adjusted non-GAAP research and development, net $ 27,196 $ 33,132 As a percentage of SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue 37.1 % 42.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 28,522 38,657 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 38.9 % 44.6 % SIS adjustments — (2,688 ) SIS Adjusted non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 28,522 $ 35,969 As a percentage of SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue 38.9 % 46.4 % Operating loss and operating margin Non-GAAP operating loss (5,524 ) (22,067 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (7.5 )% (25.5 )% SIS adjustments — (323 ) SIS Adjusted non-GAAP operating loss $ (5,524 ) $ (22,390 ) SIS Adjusted non-GAAP operating margin (7.5 )% (28.9 )%

