Cognyte Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Increases Full-Year Outlook

HERZLIYA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (the “Company,” “Cognyte,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced results for the three months ended April 30, 2023 (“Q1 FYE24”).

Q1 Highlights

 

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023

(in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$73,266

 

$73,378

Gross Margin

67.9%

 

68.4%

Diluted EPS

$(0.13)

 

$(0.23)

“I’m pleased to report a good start for the year, with solid Q1 results, which enables us to raise our outlook for the year on non-GAAP revenue, gross profit, EPS and cash flow. We now expect gross profit to grow faster than revenue, at more than ten percent year over year on an SIS Adjusted non-GAAP basis. Looking beyond this year, recent innovations in Artificial Intelligence present opportunities to increase the value of our investigative analytics solutions for our customers and expand our business over time. We believe that our innovative technology combined with recent AI developments, current positive industry trends, and our large customer base position us well for long-term growth,” said Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s chief executive officer.

“We are expecting significant gross margin improvement for the full year primarily due to an increase in software revenue. I am also very pleased with the strong cash flow in the first quarter and we are now expecting positive cash flow from operations for the full year,” said David Abadi, Cognyte’s chief financial officer.

Updated FYE24 Outlook

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 (“FYE24” and “Fiscal 2024”) is as follows:

  • Revenue: $303 million at the midpoint with a range of +/- 2%, approximately 7% growth from previous year SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue.
  • Diluted EPS: Loss of $0.53 at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE24, excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty, as described further below under “Supplemental Information About non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics”:

  • Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $0.3 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE24 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

  • Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $10.0 million and $13.0 million, assuming market prices for our ordinary shares are generally consistent with current levels.

For additional information about our expectations for FYE24, please refer to the Q1 FYE24 conference call we will conduct on June 15, 2023.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable effort, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months ended April 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively, for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss our results for the three months ended April 30, 2023. A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Cognyte’s website. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session need to register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the company’s website.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Cognyte. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions; risks related to the impact of inflation and related volatility on our financial performance; risks related to the impact of disruptions to the global supply chain; risks related to the continuing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and business; risks relating to the global regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks associated with political and reputational factors related to our business or operations; risks related to claims by third parties that our solutions infringe their terms of use or other propriety rights; risks that our products or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risks associated with larger orders and customer concentration; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; risks related to our relationships with and reliance on third parties for certain components, products, or services; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, risks associated with customer concentration, including risks related to significant amounts of our business coming from government customers around the world; risks associated with our ability or costs to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations; risks associated with acquisitions, strategic investments, partnerships or alliances; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive, confidential or classified information; risks associated with our failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks associated with our credit facilities, or that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms; risks associated with changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with our significant international operations; risks associated with market volatility in the price of our shares; risks associated with complex and changing regulatory environments relating to our operations and the markets we operate in; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel for our current and future operations and reporting needs; risks related to our limited operating history as an independent public company; risk that the spin-off does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies; and other risks set forth and in Section 3.D – “Risk Factors” in our latest annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), along with other documents submitted to the SEC, on April 11, 2023. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

Table 1

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

April 30,

(in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

25,372

 

 

$

24,884

 

Software service

 

 

41,093

 

 

 

45,832

 

Professional service and other

 

 

6,801

 

 

 

15,726

 

Total revenue

 

 

73,266

 

 

 

86,442

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

Software

 

 

3,337

 

 

 

4,918

 

Software service

 

 

11,072

 

 

 

12,143

 

Professional service and other

 

 

9,088

 

 

 

17,569

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

 

 

 

 

171

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

23,497

 

 

 

34,801

 

Gross profit

 

 

49,769

 

 

 

51,641

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

27,747

 

 

 

37,979

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

28,800

 

 

 

43,402

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

90

 

 

 

251

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

56,637

 

 

 

81,632

 

Operating loss

 

 

(6,868

)

 

 

(29,991

)

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

369

 

 

 

147

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(449

)

Other income, net

 

 

944

 

 

 

1,029

 

Total other income, net

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

727

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

 

(5,558

)

 

 

(29,264

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

1,869

 

 

 

135

 

Net loss

 

 

(7,427

)

 

 

(29,399

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

1,326

 

 

 

969

 

Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

 

$

(8,753

)

 

$

(30,368

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.:

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.45

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

68,901

 

 

 

67,304

 

Table 2

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 

 

 

April 30,

 

January 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2023

 

(in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

44,499

 

 

$

34,579

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits

 

 

4,219

 

 

 

4,359

 

Short-term investments

 

 

23,935

 

 

 

17,507

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.6 million

 

 

103,641

 

 

 

113,201

 

Contract assets, net

 

 

10,819

 

 

 

17,476

 

Inventories

 

 

25,961

 

 

 

25,263

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

35,288

 

 

 

39,339

 

Total current assets

 

 

248,362

 

 

 

251,724

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

25,528

 

 

 

25,874

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

16,574

 

 

 

17,559

 

Goodwill

 

 

126,543

 

 

 

126,487

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

559

 

 

 

650

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

781

 

 

 

823

 

Other assets

 

 

19,644

 

 

 

19,961

 

Total assets

 

$

437,991

 

 

$

443,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

15,357

 

 

$

20,677

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

80,892

 

 

 

78,297

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

101,636

 

 

 

94,882

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

197,885

 

 

 

193,856

 

Long-term contract liabilities

 

 

13,856

 

 

 

14,382

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

3,062

 

 

 

3,031

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

8,898

 

 

 

10,368

 

Other liabilities

 

 

11,490

 

 

 

11,667

 

Total liabilities

 

 

235,191

 

 

 

233,304

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock – $0 par value; Authorized 300,000,000 shares. Issued 69,011,667 and 68,842,601 at

April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively; Outstanding 69,011,284 and 68,842,601 shares at

April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

340,989

 

 

 

338,465

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(137,775

)

 

 

(129,022

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(17,084

)

 

 

(15,314

)

Total Cognyte Software Ltd. stockholders’ equity

 

 

186,130

 

 

 

194,129

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

16,670

 

 

 

15,645

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

202,800

 

 

 

209,774

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

437,991

 

 

$

443,078

 

Table 3

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

April 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(7,427

)

 

$

(29,399

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,343

 

 

 

4,362

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(33

)

 

 

305

 

Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards

 

 

1,915

 

 

 

5,105

 

Provision from deferred income taxes

 

 

44

 

 

 

(226

)

Non-cash losses on derivative financial instruments, net

 

 

(308

)

 

 

(348

)

Other non-cash items, net

 

 

37

 

 

 

(524

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

16,081

 

 

 

19,710

 

Contract assets

 

 

(476

)

 

 

776

 

Inventories

 

 

(1,293

)

 

 

(4,011

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

3,940

 

 

 

(4,472

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(3,573

)

 

 

1,590

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

6,172

 

 

 

(2,488

)

Other liabilities

 

 

640

 

 

 

1,078

 

Other, net

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(170

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

18,928

 

 

 

(8,712

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(1,638

)

 

 

(2,452

)

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

(23,935

)

 

 

(14,623

)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

 

 

17,186

 

 

 

10,239

 

Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges

 

 

(245

)

 

 

48

 

Cash paid for capitalized software development costs

 

 

(518

)

 

 

(580

)

Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion

 

 

(1

)

 

 

7

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(9,150

)

 

 

(7,361

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repayment from credit facility – presented as short term loan

 

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

(61

)

 

 

170

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

9,717

 

 

 

(65,904

)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

39,044

 

 

 

158,220

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

48,761

 

 

$

92,316

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

44,499

 

 

$

91,790

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits

 

 

4,162

 

 

 

429

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets

 

 

100

 

 

 

97

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

$

48,761

 

 

$

92,316

 

Table 4

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

Total GAAP revenue

$

73,266

 

 

$

86,442

 

Revenue adjustments

 

112

 

 

 

244

 

Total non-GAAP revenue

$

73,378

 

 

$

86,686

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit and gross margin

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

49,769

 

 

 

51,641

 

GAAP gross margin

 

67.9

%

 

 

59.7

%

Revenue adjustments

 

112

 

 

 

244

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

313

 

 

 

657

 

Restructuring expenses, net

 

 

 

 

33

 

Other adjustments

 

 

 

 

171

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

50,194

 

 

$

52,746

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

68.4

%

 

 

60.8

%

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

 

GAAP research and development, net

 

27,747

 

 

 

37,979

 

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

37.9

%

 

 

43.9

%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

(472

)

 

 

(1,825

)

Restructuring expenses, net

 

(79

)

 

 

2

 

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$

27,196

 

 

$

36,156

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

37.1

%

 

 

41.7

%

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

 

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

28,800

 

 

 

43,402

 

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

39.3

%

 

 

50.2

%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

(1,130

)

 

 

(2,623

)

Restructuring expenses, net

 

(119

)

 

 

(1,974

)

Separation expenses, net

 

1,024

 

 

 

(32

)

Other adjustments

 

(53

)

 

 

(116

)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

28,522

 

 

$

38,657

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

38.9

%

 

 

44.6

%

 

 

 

 

Operating loss, operating margin and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP Operating loss

 

(6,868

)

 

 

(29,991

)

GAAP operating margin

 

(9.4

)%

 

 

(34.7

)%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

1,915

 

 

 

5,105

 

Restructuring expenses, net

 

198

 

 

 

2,007

 

Separation expenses, net

 

(1,024

)

 

 

32

 

Other adjustments

 

255

 

 

 

780

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(5,524

)

 

$

(22,067

)

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,248

 

 

 

3,906

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(2,276

)

 

$

(18,161

)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

(7.5

)%

 

 

(25.5

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

(3.1

)%

 

 

(21.0

)%

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense) reconciliation

GAAP other income, net

 

1,310

 

 

 

727

 

Change in fair value of equity investment

 

 

 

 

(1,660

)

Business divestiture

 

160

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP other income (expense), net

$

1,470

 

 

$

(933

)

 

 

 

 

Tax provision reconciliation

GAAP provision for income taxes

 

1,869

 

 

 

135

 

Effective income tax rate

 

(33.6

)%

 

 

(0.5

)%

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

8,694

 

 

 

29,385

 

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1)

$

10,563

 

 

$

29,520

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

 

(260.6

)%

 

 

(128.4

)%

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. reconciliation

GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

$

(8,753

)

 

$

(30,368

)

Revenue adjustments

 

112

 

 

 

244

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

1,915

 

 

 

5,105

 

Restructuring expenses, net

 

198

 

 

 

2,007

 

Separation expenses, net

 

(1,024

)

 

 

32

 

Other adjustments

 

303

 

 

 

536

 

Change in fair value of equity investment

 

 

 

 

(1,660

)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

(8,694

)

 

 

(29,385

)

Total adjustments

 

(7,190

)

 

 

(23,121

)

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

$

(15,943

)

 

$

(53,489

)

 

 

 

 

Table comparing GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. and Non-GAAP diluted net loss

per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.45

)

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.79

)

GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

 

68,901

 

 

 

67,304

 

Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

 

68,901

 

 

 

67,304

 

 

 

 

 

Table of reconciliation from GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. to adjusted EBITDA

GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

$

(8,753

)

 

$

(30,368

)

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

(11.9

)%

 

 

(35.1

)%

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

1,326

 

 

 

969

 

GAAP provision for income taxes

 

1,869

 

 

 

135

 

GAAP other income, net

 

(1,310

)

 

 

(727

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,248

 

 

 

3,906

 

Revenue adjustments

 

112

 

 

 

244

 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

1,915

 

 

 

5,105

 

Restructuring expenses, net

 

198

 

 

 

2,007

 

Separation expenses, net

 

(1,024

)

 

 

32

 

Other adjustments

 

143

 

 

 

536

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(2,276

)

 

$

(18,161

)

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

(3.1

)%

 

 

(21.0

)%

Table 5

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to SIS Adjusted Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended April

30,

(in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP revenue

$

73,378

 

 

$

86,686

 

SIS revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

(9,176

)

Total SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue

$

73,378

 

 

$

77,510

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit and gross margin

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

50,194

 

 

 

52,746

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

68.4

%

 

 

60.8

%

SIS adjustments

 

 

 

 

(6,035

)

SIS Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

50,194

 

 

$

46,711

 

SIS Adjusted non-GAAP gross margin

 

68.4

%

 

 

60.3

%

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development, net

 

27,196

 

 

 

36,156

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

37.1

%

 

 

41.7

%

SIS adjustments

 

 

 

 

(3,024

)

SIS Adjusted non-GAAP research and development, net

$

27,196

 

 

$

33,132

 

As a percentage of SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue

 

37.1

%

 

 

42.7

%

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

 

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

28,522

 

 

 

38,657

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

38.9

%

 

 

44.6

%

SIS adjustments

 

 

 

 

(2,688

)

SIS Adjusted non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

28,522

 

 

$

35,969

 

As a percentage of SIS Adjusted non-GAAP revenue

 

38.9

%

 

 

46.4

%

 

 

 

 

Operating loss and operating margin

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

 

(5,524

)

 

 

(22,067

)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

(7.5

)%

 

 

(25.5

)%

SIS adjustments

 

 

 

 

(323

)

SIS Adjusted non-GAAP operating loss

$

(5,524

)

 

$

(22,390

)

SIS Adjusted non-GAAP operating margin

 

(7.5

)%

 

 

(28.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations
Dean Ridlon

Cognyte Software Ltd.

IR@cognyte.com

Read full story here

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now