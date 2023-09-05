Cognira To Provide Its PromoAI Solution To KeHE

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognira is pleased to announce a new partnership with KeHE, a leading wholesale food distributor in North America. KeHE has chosen Cognira’s PromoAI suite to transform its promotion planning and enhance forecasting capabilities across KeHE’s 16 distribution center networks. The partnership will drive improved ROI, increased margins, enhanced collaboration, reduced inventory, and minimized spoilage.





“We’re delighted to partner with KeHE,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, Cognira’s founder and chief executive officer. “KeHE’s choice of our promotion solution underscores our position as a leader in the industry. We eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead in this partnership and look forward to seeing the achievements we will make together.”

KeHE previously relied on legacy systems, cumbersome spreadsheets, and fragmented email communications for promotion planning and forecasting. It was crucial for KeHE to find a solution that could streamline the promotion planning workflow while delivering the most accurate promotional forecasts.

After careful evaluation of various vendors, KeHE selected Cognira’s PromoAI for its state-of-the-art promotion AI engine and enhanced planning workflows. Cognira’s cutting-edge solution will empower KeHE with more effective and efficient promotion management.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Cognira, a company renowned for its top-tier talent and outstanding solutions. Our partnership will revolutionize our Promotional Forecasting and Planning as we leverage Cognira’s expertise,” said Raj Govindarajan, Executive Director, Supply Chain at KeHE.

“With its advanced AI/ML technology, we can now enhance our Service Level and optimize critical KPIs like Inventory and Spoils during promotions, benefiting our extensive customer base of around 30,000 retail stores. This collaboration fills us with tremendous excitement as we embark on a transformative journey together with Cognira.”

About KeHE:

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness throughout all aspects of its operation.

For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com.

About Cognira:

Cognira is the industry-leading Promotion Solutions provider. Cognira’s end-to-end solution leverages data science and AI to effectively plan, optimize, and analyze all promotions.

To learn more about Cognira’s PromoAI Solution, visit www.cognira.com

