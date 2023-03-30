Cognira Recognized by Fortune as One of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognira, an industry-leading Promotion Solutions provider for retailers, is pleased to announce they have been recognized by Fortune and Statista Inc. as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

The prestigious award recognizes 300 US-companies who received the highest score for product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. This year, Cognira is recognized as number 66 among 300 companies.

“We are thrilled to be recognized on the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, Cognira’s Founder and CEO. “At Cognira, we actively foster innovation in every corner of our business – from the team that we hire and cultivate, to how we adapt our solution to meet our customers’ needs.”

Cognira has uniquely redefined promotion management with their PromoAI solution that manages the entire end-to-end promotion lifecycle. Their solution provides retailers with a single solution to manage and optimize promotions to capture the largest financial opportunity. The success of Cognira’s PromoAI Solution is attributed to Cognira’s workplace culture that encourages innovation at all levels, and mission to provide a solution that delivers direct value to their customers.

To learn more about Cognira’s recognition in America’s Most Innovative Companies, see the full report here.

About Cognira

Cognira is the industry-leading Promotion Solutions provider for retailers. Our end-to-end solution leverages data science and AI to effectively plan, optimize, and analyze all promotions.

To learn more about Cognira’s PromoAI Solution or to schedule a demo visit our website: https://cognira.com/promotion-management-solution-for-retail/

For additional information, check out our website at cognira.com or contact us.

Contacts

Jasmine Black



jasmine.black@cognira.com