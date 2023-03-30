Cognigy and Avaya Join Forces to Deliver Next-Gen Conversational AI Solutions for Enterprise Contact Centers

Iconic Contact Center Solution Provider Partners with the Market Leader in Conversational AI to Provide Unparalleled Customer Experiences

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigy—Cognigy, the market leader in Conversational AI, announced today at Enterprise Connect 2023 an expanded partnership with Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, to deliver next-generation Conversational AI solutions to Avaya’s large global base of contact center customers. Integrated with the Avaya Experience Platform, Cognigy’s transformative Conversational AI and Generative AI solutions will enable Avaya customers to create next-generation customer experiences while improving efficiency and increasing employee engagement.

“Avaya’s partnership with Cognigy creates a harmonious balance between our world-class contact center solutions and their industry-leading Conversational AI platform to deliver transformative customer experiences at scale,” said Emir Susic, Vice President of Professional Services, Avaya. “By leveraging our global service organization and Cognigy solutions, we can accelerate our customers’ time to value.”

Integrated with Avaya’s Experience Platform, Cognigy’s Enterprise Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI, delivers 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale, over voice and chat. Cognigy.AI brings the transformative potential of Generative AI to contact centers, combining control, integrations and reliability of Enterprise Conversational AI with the flexibility and power of Large Language Models, which provides natural, empathetic and lifelike experiences. Avaya Experience Platform delivers an effortless customer experience, empowering customers to interact across different voice and digital touchpoints such as social, text and email while engaging employees with the required tools and information to maximize performance and customer loyalty. This partnership aligns with Avaya’s over-the-top strategy to provide customers with AI capabilities orchestrated by Avaya management tools. The combined solution will enhance and automate a superior customer experience while simultaneously providing contact center agents with what they need to be more successful in an increasingly complex environment.

“Our partnership with Avaya marks a new era of AI-powered customer service for enterprises,” said Hardy Myers, SVP Business Development and Strategy at Cognigy. “By combining Avaya’s expertise in communication and collaboration with Cognigy’s innovative Enterprise Conversational AI technology, enhanced with Generative AI, we will transform the way businesses interact with their customers, providing unparalleled personalized and efficient experiences that exceed expectations.”

Contact an Avaya sales representative to choose the experience that works best for you: https://www.avaya.com/en/products/experience-platform.

Join Cognigy and Avaya at Avaya Engage in Orlando, Florida, this summer, June 18-21, to learn more about how Avaya and Cognigy work together to deliver next-gen customer experiences.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, the market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. Our low code Conversational AI platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers next-gen customer service with solutions like Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent + Assist. Cognigy gives enterprises all they need to deliver always-on, personalized experiences at scale on voice and chat, on any channel. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Fidelity Life, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at https://cognigy.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

