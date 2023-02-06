Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages “All-Star” Employees Starring in New Television Ad During the Big Game

Local Coca-Cola Bottler Showcases Culture and People in 2023 Hiring Campaign

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the success of Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages’ (CCSWB) inaugural television ad in 2022, the company is launching an “All-Star” themed commercial that stars local employees once again. The Dallas-based Coca-Cola bottler, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the U.S., will air the spot during America’s most-watched football game on Sunday, Feb. 12. The 30-second spot will air across Texas and Oklahoma, promoting hiring opportunities through a front-row view into the company’s people and its culture.





Shot at the company’s Fort Worth facility, the ad includes more than 15 local employees serving in various roles, from front office and warehouse positions, to order builders, drivers and sales. The music – a version of the popular song “All-Star” – was recorded using different “sounds of the plant” to spotlight areas within the company.

“When it comes to our hiring efforts, we want to showcase the qualities that make our company a great place to work,” said Silvia Martins, Vice President of Human Resources for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “We’ve deliberately built our campaign around the heroes that make it possible – our employees. The people you see in our ads or on our billboards are the same people that come to work every day to make sure our customers get their favorite Coca-Cola brands.”

The ad plays a significant role in CCSWB’s ongoing hiring campaign that includes billboard, radio and social media support to drive applicants to www.opportunityfizzes.com. Across its territory, CCSWB offers a wide range of full-and part-time jobs with competitive pay and great benefits.

The CCSWB ad was developed by Plot Twist Creativity, an independent Dallas-based advertising and marketing agency founded in 2021 by long-time industry veterans with decades of experience.

About CCSWB

Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), a company of Arca Continental, is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. CCSWB produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola brands throughout Texas and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The company employs more than 8,000 associates who operate 7 production plants and 37 distribution facilities, serving more than 31 million consumers. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Arca Continental is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world with an outstanding history spanning more than 91 years. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, Arca Continental serves more than 118 million consumers in Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental also produces and markets snacks under the brand names Wise in the U.S., Bokados in Mexico and Inalecsa in Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cocacolaswb.com and www.arcacontal.com.

Contacts

Sara Jendrusch-Wong



sjendruschwong@sunwestpr.com

(469) 547-0255