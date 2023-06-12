‘Club Random With Bill Maher’ Podcast Announces Partnership With The Arena Group

New Channel on Men’s Journal Captures Everything – Including Exclusive Clips – For Fans Of Maher’s Popular Podcast

Arena Group To Showcase Club Random Across Its Brands And More Than 100 Million Users

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ‘Club Random with Bill Maher’ podcast, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, announced today its new partnership with The Arena Group, a technology platform and media company home to such brands as Sports Illustrated, Parade, TheStreet, Men’s Fitness and more than 200 others. Through an exclusive licensing deal, the podcast will be featured on one of its core flagship lifestyle brands, Men’s Journal (MensJournal.com), and provide fans with new episodes every Sunday with exclusive behind-the-scenes clips not found anywhere else.

“We are excited for Bill Maher, one of the most defining voices of our generation, to bring ‘Club Random’ to The Arena Group Platform,” said Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group. “It aligns perfectly with Men’s Journal, known for its insightful guidance on broad-ranging topics like health, politics, sports, cars, and travel. Men’s Journal also has a long-standing history of partnering with exceptional storytellers in adventure, culture, and entertainment, so we expect audiences will enjoy exploring thought-provoking topics with the dynamic personality of Bill Maher and his extraordinary guests.”

Featuring one-on-one, raw, and unfiltered conversations in a unique setting known as Club Random, Maher’s podcast has generated over 105 million views on YouTube since its launch last year. ‘Club Random with Bill Maher’ is the brainchild of Bill Maher and veteran TV producers Chris Case and Chuck LaBella who began with Maher on the original Politically Incorrect.

The inaugural episode on the Men’s Journal Club Random Channel with famed actor, Jon Hamm, is streaming now. Future episodes will feature esteemed personalities such as Chuck Liddell, John McEnroe, Mike Tyson, Woody Harrelson, Rainn Wilson, Kenny G, Mayim Bialik, and more, with The Arena Group partnership expected to expand Maher’s popular podcast to new audiences with the same authentic format under his creative direction.

The acquisition of Men’s Journal, along with Men’s Fitness, Surfer, Powder, and Bike, created a fourth major vertical for The Arena Group in December of 2022; the company anticipates strong growth over the year. If you’d like to partner with The Arena Group, contact inquiries@thearenagroup.net or visit thearenagroup.net.

Stay updated on the latest ‘Club Random’ episodes on the Men’s Journal Channel and follow Men’s Journal on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube for more.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

Contacts

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

‘Club Random with Bill Maher’ Interdependence Public Relations



Sarah Schlief



847.814.4141



billmaher@interdependence.com

The Arena Group, Manager Public Relations



Rachael Fink



267.994.1120



Rachael.Fink@thearenagroup.net