Cloudinary Embedded Media Experiences (EMX) Makes Game-Changing Media Technology Available to Solution Providers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Cloudinary, the media experience cloud that powers many of the world’s top brands, today announced Embedded Media Experiences (EMX), developed for companies interested in seamlessly embedding its image and video capabilities into their own platforms and offerings. To date, several companies are already utilizing Cloudinary in this way including Creative Force, inriver, Square, Syndigo and Tata Communications. By embedding Cloudinary’s media technology, companies are able to extend the value of what their services provide to users at a fraction of the cost, while also creating new monetization opportunities and improving user acquisition and retention.

Enabled by Cloudinary’s powerful image and video APIs, technology vendors and development agencies utilizing Cloudinary’s technology through EMX are able to provide their customers with industry-leading capabilities for hosting, editing and delivering visual media for websites and apps. Cloudinary’s flexible architecture empowers EMX customers to deliver all of its image and video optimization capabilities seamlessly within their platform and user interface.

“Partnering with Cloudinary has allowed us to extend the capabilities of our content creation software and bring even more value to e-commerce brands that need to create high-impact content at scale,” said Ari Benabou, head of partnerships, Creative Force. “By integrating Cloudinary’s industry-leading asset management and delivery capabilities, we can offer our customers an intuitive, cohesive and uninterrupted workflow from point of capture to final asset destination – greatly improving time-to-market and allowing them to refocus on the creative work that differentiates their brand.”

By participating in the EMX program, companies are making it easy for their customers to deliver images and videos in the optimal format and quality for each user device, browser and connection speed. This increases performance, improves the user experience and accelerates the media asset lifecycle to improve time to market. It enables them to support far more engaging and immersive experiences that leverage cutting-edge media technology. It also allows them to harmonize their digital assets across applications and digital experiences to create consistent, life-like experiences that drive conversions.

“Cloudinary EMX is ideal for companies looking to leverage the visual media infrastructure trusted by the world’s most influential brands, as well as the development partners they rely on to deliver incredible user experiences,” said Gary Ballabio, VP of technology partnerships, Cloudinary. “EMX allows them to strengthen their platforms and differentiate their services by adding the purpose-built image and video capabilities their customers need, without being responsible for building or maintaining such a complex infrastructure. EMX adds business value to their offering, drives incremental revenue and reallocates valuable and scarce IT resources to other business-critical work.”

