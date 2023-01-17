Cloudinary Customers Report 203% ROI in New Total Economic Impact Study

Findings Reinforce Business Value of Cloudinary Media Experience Cloud and AI-enabled, API-first Solutions Built to Produce, Manage and Deliver Optimized Media at Scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Cloudinary, the media experience cloud company that powers many of the world’s top brands, today released a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study by Forrester Consulting that illustrates the benefits and cost savings companies can realize by deploying Cloudinary Media Experience Cloud.

While brands understand the importance of engaging experiences in today’s visual economy, many struggle to produce, distribute and manage the massive volume of image and video content required to connect with their audiences. To address this, Cloudinary’s Media Experience Cloud – which includes an API-first dynamic media solution and a digital asset management (DAM) platform – automates media asset workflows and enables teams to dynamically transform, optimize and deliver images and video, all in a centralized hub. With Media Experience Cloud, companies can present high-quality visual experiences across every digital channel in a fraction of the time, improving customer experiences and driving revenue growth.

Cloudinary commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the value of its platform. To conduct the study, Forrester Consulting interviewed Cloudinary customers, aggregated their experiences and combined the results to create a composite organization. The analysis found that the composite organization experiences benefits of $8.17 million and a 203% ROI over three years, including:

$4.1 million in asset centralization and automation savings. Cloudinary’s advanced automation capabilities and features remove the need for manual transformations and searches, and greatly reduces the time needed for building and maintaining inefficient, proprietary systems.

Cloudinary’s advanced automation capabilities and features remove the need for manual transformations and searches, and greatly reduces the time needed for building and maintaining inefficient, proprietary systems. $2.2 million in savings related to sunsetting outdated legacy systems. Cloudinary’s Media Experience Cloud allows organizations to decommission rigid outdated systems lacking the capabilities needed to meet today’s technological demands.

Cloudinary’s Media Experience Cloud allows organizations to decommission rigid outdated systems lacking the capabilities needed to meet today’s technological demands. $1.7 million profit increase due to improved page load time. Optimized image and video assets download faster, thereby improving page load time. Higher quality assets also increase SEO, which translates to more engagement, clicks, and better customer loyalty over the long term across channels.

Optimized image and video assets download faster, thereby improving page load time. Higher quality assets also increase SEO, which translates to more engagement, clicks, and better customer loyalty over the long term across channels. Faster time to market. Cloudinary easily connects with other tools and systems through APIs that allow the composite organization to integrate effectively with other media-related tools – allowing the composite organization to scale faster.

“Saving time and money with Cloudinary allows marketing and engineering teams to focus on what matters most: creating and delivering the kinds of engaging visual experiences that customers demand in today’s visual-first world,” said Itai Lahan, co-founder and CEO, Cloudinary. “We believe Forrester’s findings reinforce what our customers have been telling us for a decade. Cloudinary’s modern approach to media experience management provides businesses with the tools and technology needed to deliver the most dynamic and engaging experiences, faster and more efficiently, so users can grow their revenue and scale faster in the market.”

To review all the TEI results and findings, download the full study here.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands such as Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Contacts

Juli Greenwood



Sr. Director, Global Communications



Cloudinary



juli@cloudinary.com