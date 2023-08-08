Cloudflare Announces Project Cybersafe Schools to Better Secure K-12 School Districts For Free

New Impact Initiative commits to protecting vulnerable school districts in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today introduced a new initiative aimed at improving cybersecurity for K-12 public school districts at no cost: Project Cybersafe Schools. This new program will provide a suite of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions to give small school districts faster, safer Internet browsing and email security – at no cost, and with no time limit.





Unlike many colleges, universities, and larger school districts, smaller school districts often lack the capacity or funding to protect against cyber threats – making schools a prime target for cybercriminals. In Q2 2023 alone, Cloudflare blocked an average of 70 million cyberthreats each day targeting the U.S. education sector. On August 7, the White House hosted its Back to School Safely: Cybersecurity for K-12 Schools event. With Project Cybersafe Schools, Cloudflare shared their commitment with the White House to help under-resourced and vulnerable schools better secure themselves.

“Every day, our schools face cyberattacks that can slow Internet access, threaten leaks of confidential student data, and hinder their ability to teach children in a secure online space,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “As another school year is set to begin, we are committed – in tandem with the White House – to help our nation’s schools better protect themselves so they can focus on what they do best: teaching students.”

Eligible schools district will have access to Zero Trust cybersecurity services for free and with no time limit, to help them:

Safeguard inboxes from targeted cyberattacks: with cloud email security that protects against a broad spectrum of threats including multichannel phishing, credential harvesting, and other targeted attacks

To be eligible, Project CyberSafe School participants must be K-12 public school districts located in the United States with up to 2,500 students in the district. The offerings to eligible school districts will be at no cost, with no time limit, and can be used as a technology protection mechanism for Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) compliance.

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019.

